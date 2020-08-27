Fairview will get the chance to begin its defense of its 2019 Green Meadows Conference championship on their home digs on Friday as the Apaches will host Wayne Trace in Sherwood to highlight the GMC’s week one slate of games.
With a rotating bye week throughout the season’s first six games, Tinora will not compete in week one before beginning their GMC schedule at Edgerton on Sept. 4.
The remaining four league teams will compete Friday night to begin the year. Below is a preview of the Green Meadows Conference in week one:
ANTWERP AT AYERSVILLE
A pair of teams that took their lumps with extremely young lineups in 2019 will hope to see some of the fruits of that labor in 2020 as Antwerp travels to Ayersville.
The Pilots, 1-9 last season in Chris Dales’ return to the sidelines, had a large group of freshman and sophomores see the field last year and only lose five starters from 2019.
Jakob Trevino will take the field as quarterback in the Pilot offense after seeing some time last season under center and throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns.
Athletic backs Blake Eiden (Jr.) and Weston McGuire (So., 376 total yards) will see time in the backfield with Ike Eiden, Owen Berner and Hayden Dales as targets at receiver.
Meanwhile, Antwerp took its lumps last season in an 0-10 campaign under first-year head coach Jason Hale. As with Ayersville, a bevy of lettermen will suit up again for the Archers in 2020 with an infusion of athleticism to the roster.
Hunter Sproles, who racked up 410 receiving yards and 155 rushing yards while finding the endzone six times, will share QB duties with freshman Carson Altimus this fall. The top two receivers return as well in Landyn Reyes (25 catches, 344 yards) and Jordan Buerkle (23 catches, 330 yards, five TDs).
Basketball standout Jagger Landers, a 6-6 junior, is a notable newcomer to the Archer roster and will be a key threat in the Antwerp pass game, along with spending time in the defensive secondary.
WAYNE TRACE AT FAIRVIEW
An 11-year title drought ended for Fairview in 2019 as the Apaches bounced back from a season-opening loss to rival Wauseon at the final whistle to rattle off 10 straight victories and a win over Region 23 No. 1 seed Lima Central Catholic in the postseason before ultimately falling to eventual state champion Anna.
The Apaches will have to replace first team all-Ohio QB and GMC Offensive Player of the Year Cade Polter (2,967 yards, 34 TDs, six rushing TDs), but eight starters on both sides of the ball do return for Doug Rakes’ eighth Fairview squad.
Receiver Doug Rakes will move into the starting role at QB and will have a trio of talented targets to throw to in Caleb Frank (57 catches, 728 yards), Cade Ripke (33 catches, 364 yards) and Russ Zeedyk (17 catches, 177 yards).
Running back/linebacker Luke Timbrook will also be a key cog in the Apache attack following an outstanding 2019 season that rewarded the Fairview senior with first team all-GMC honors at both positions.
For Wayne Trace, a 4-6 season in 2019 was not what the Raiders hoped for, though Mike Speice’s squad did not fall to anyone with a losing record.
Instead of an opener with rival and future conference compatriot Paulding, Wayne Trace will take on the Apaches on the road. The most experienced signal caller in the conference returns in Trevor Speice, who threw for 1,805 yards and 20 TDs last season and ran for 502 yards and four scores.
HICKSVILLE AT EDGERTON
In a battle of experience vs. new blood wearing the headset on the sideline, both Hicksville and Edgerton will look to replace talent at the running back position to start the season.
For Hicksville, 12-year mentor Lucas Smith will guide the Aces into the 2020 season with low numbers but plenty of experience returning in the trenches. 1,000-yard rusher Mason Commisso graduates, along with QB Jacob Miller (1,100-plus yards passing, 327 rush yards).
Starting receivers Landon Turnbull and Jackson Bergman are in a battle for the starting QB position with the other seeing time as a starting wideout target, along with returner Kyler Baird (Jr., 12 catches, 169 yards).
For Edgerton, first-year head coach Brody Flegal will have to address the gap of Hunter Prince’s graduation, taking with him 6,240 rushing yards and 99 TDs over the last four years.
Senior running back Craig Blue (446 yards, 2 TDs) and do-it-all offensive talent Gannon Ripke (519 rush yards, 5 TDs, 11 catches, 176 yards, 3 TDs) will be the main offensive targets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.