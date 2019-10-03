SHERWOOD — It sounds funny to say, but a lot of credit to the run of success at Fairview has to do with defense. No, not the defenses that have to slow the Apache offense, but the defense coach Doug Rakes has built.
A part of successful offense-based teams for the Apaches, the coach knows that a successful defense goes a long way.
“It’s definitely nice,” Rakes said on having a successful defense. “It’s no secret that offensively, we can do some good things. That doesn’t do you any good if you can’t stop teams. That’s been a focal point of ours. We’ve spent a lot of time defensively. It’s an equal amount, offense and defense. It’s extremely important, in terms of long-term success, I think.”
While it might not be the long-term coach is talking about, but the defense at Fairview has helped the last couple of seasons. In the final three regular-season games in 2018, the Apache defense held opponents to a touchdown or less. It also had a one-touchdown performance in their opening playoff game.
Fairview won another playoff game before falling to Seneca East in a regional final.
Fast forward to 2019, where the Apaches have allowed five touchdowns and a field goal through five games. Really, its been three games as Fairview has posted two shutouts in five games.
The defense took center stage Saturday, where in a delayed game Fairview held star Edgerton running back Hunter Prince to 79 yards.
“We know a kid like that, and an offense like that, he’s going to get something,” Rakes said of Prince. “You just want to contain him the best you can. You want to limit big plays, and that was the focal point on Saturday was to try to limit his big plays.
“I think it speaks volumes to hold a kid like that, and an offense like that, to that kind of performance,” added the Fairview coach. “It’s obviously something we wanted to do. It’s a testament to how far we’ve come defensively.”
One of the stars of the Fairview defense is senior linebacker Chayse Singer. A tackling machine, Singer is proud of the way he’s been a part of the Apache defense.
“Playing defense at Fairview, we usually don’t get much credit,” admitted Singer. “It’s a ton of fun. We work on it at practice. Part of that is our scout team. They do a really good job and it helps the varsity guys get it done on Friday’s.
“I’m kinda the quarterback of the defense,” admitted Singer. “I’ve got to get guys lined up and making sure they are doing their jobs. Sometimes they don’t, and I’ve got to make up for it.”
Don’t let the demeanour fool you. While he doesn’t get to do it a lot, Singer is also a receiver in the wide-open Fairview offense.
“I love playing (on) offense,” admitted Singer. “I don’t get too many shots at that.”
The coach of the Apaches has seen what Singer can do since he showed up to his first practice as a freshman.
“Chayse has been a staple for us since day one,” stated Rakes. “He started for us as a freshman and has done a lot of good things for us. He’s grown so much — not necessarily physically — but from a toughness standpoint. From a mental toughness standpoint, he’s just gotten so much better.
“Now he’s a senior leader for us and a captain,” added Rakes. “He’s a guy you know you can always count on being in there and making plays when they need to be made. It’s nice to be able to count on that and to have that as a cornerstone of your defense.”
That defense is part of the reason why the Apaches have return to upper echelon of the Green Meadows Conference. When Singer was a freshman, Fairview finished with a 5-5 record. They upper that to 6-4 before the 9-4 playoff season of last year.
“It’s been great,” Singer said of building the program back to a GMC power. “Junior high days, we were going 2-8. Growing up, I saw the losing records and I didn’t want that. I’m doing everything I can to make that happen.”
The Apaches don’t plan on slowing down now that the big showdown with the Edgerton Bulldogs is out of the way. The next game will be against the passing attack of Wayne Trace.
“This is cliche, but we need to focus on getting better each and every day, each and every game,” said Rakes. “We have some tough opponents left on the schedule, and each present unique challenges from a defensive standpoint.”
Fairview follows that with more running teams in Hicksville, Ayersville and Tinora.
“We’re just going to keep doing our thing,” said Singer. “We’ll adjust to certain teams, and how they play. Hopefully, we’ll just keep shutting them down.”
Singer has favorites he likes to play against.
“Edgerton and Tinora, I like their pulling guards,” admitted the senior linebacker. “I like the reads and to make a lot of tackles.”
It also looks like the football career of Singer will not end when Fairview’s season comes to an end.
“I’m thinking about playing linebacker (in college),” closed Singer. “I’ve gotten a couple offers from a couple schools. Not sure which one yet.”
