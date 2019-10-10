Family is big with the Commisso’s.
Family and sports.
In the middle of that is Hicksville senior Mason Commisso, who has to face some of his family in a couple weeks when the Aces take on Tinora.
“Competition is always a huge thing, no matter if its a family reunion or just outside playing tag,” said the Hicksville senior. “We’ve always had a competition between us Commisso’s. Standards are high.”
His extended family reads like the all-league team of the Green Meadows Conference.
Mason, who leads Hicksville is most statistical categories, has cousins in sophomore Cole and freshman Christian Commisso and sophomore quarterback Nolan Schafer, three starters for a 4-2 Tinora squad that Hicksville is yet to face this season.
“I always tell them they have to get on my level,” said Mason. “I mess around with them all the time. I try to make them better because they are my cousins.”
But in two weeks, they will be the opponent.
“Come game time, I’ll be letting them know we’ll be cousins after,” said the Hicksville senior. “Once I’m on the field, I have to flip a switch. They’re not my cousins on the field. I’ll shake their hands after.”
The game coming against the Rams is all part of a big breakout senior campaign for Commisso. He’s become a big weapon for the Aces. Commisso currently leads the team in rushing yards (603 yards, 8 TDs), receiving yards (12 catches, 219 yards, 3 TDs), touchdowns (11) and tackles (51).
He also is the punt and kick returner for the Aces, tallying 175 return yards.
“They don’t see the work I put on when no one is watching,” Commisso said of being ready for his senior year. “That was the big thing. I wanted to have a big breakout season.”
And he’s done his part so far through six games for a 3-3 Hicksville team.
“I had some regrets in my younger years,” admitted the senior. “I don’t want to have any more regrets my senior year. I just wanted to be physically ready.”
Hicksville coach Lucas Smith noticed a difference when Commisso came to summer camp.
“He’s really come on strong this year,” said the coach. “He’s always been a productive player for us, but something clicked in for him this summer. His attitude, effort and coachability went to a new level. I haven’t seen that out of him since I’ve been here.
“For upperclassmen, to see that light bulb moment, where they get it and understand how important this is, he had that going into the preseason,” added Smith. “You can see the benefits of that on Friday nights.”
He also took on the role of go-to leader.
“The kids follow him,” mentioned Smith. “Whatever kind of mood he’s in, that’s what the team takes on. When things aren’t going well, he needs to be the kind of leader that’ll keep things in the right direction. It’s been exciting to see him grow – not as a football player – but as a person.”
On a small tight-knot team, Commisso knows he needs to be a leader.
“I put a lot of responsibility on myself,” said Commisso. “I try to get everybody to follow me because we are a young team. I try to be a role model for everybody.”
So far, he’s lived up to that.
