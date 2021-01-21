SHERWOOD — Plenty of coaches will agree that determining the best time to step away is one of the toughest things to do.
For Fairview coach Doug Rakes, that time is now as the Apache coach announced Wednesday he will resign as head football coach after eight seasons at the helm.
The Apaches reached new heights across the back half of Rakes’ tenure in Sherwood, tallying a 34-11 record over the last four years, including playoff trips in each of the last three seasons.
The program, which had two playoff wins before Rakes’ arrival, won six in the three-year run from 2018-20, capped by three playoff triumphs and a berth in the Division VI Region 22 championship game against Columbus Grove.
For Rakes, the timing was spurred by a desire for more balance.
“The biggest thing was time,” admitted Rakes, who departs with a 49-36 record and a 30-24 mark in Green Meadows Conference games. “For me as a head coach, I’ve always thought football was a 12-month-a-year job. In the offseason there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t work on football or think about football. I know that’s by choice and there’s coaches that step away and have that separation.
“At this point in my life, I can look back and say, from a family standpoint, a lot of people have sacrificed for me in giving me the time to do what I love for the last 21 years. I need to sacrifice for them a little bit.”
Rakes’ roots at “The Reservation” run deep as he graduated from Fairview in 1999 and served as an assistant coach under Bob Olwin and Dave Robinson from 2000-12.
“I’d like to thank our administration, athletic director Paul Yunker, our principal Tim Breyman and our superintendent Steve Arnold,” said Rakes. “They’re so supportive of not just the football program but all the activities at Fairview. And back when I was hired, Dave Bagley as principal and the late Dave Robinson as AD, they were so supportive of that process in the early years, giving a first-time head coach a chance.”
As the building blocks were laid, the fruits of labor were realized as Fairview made the tough climb to GMC supremacy with conference titles in 2019 and 2020 and a 21-5 mark in league play over the last four years.
That was capped off with a 9-4 season in 2018 that had the Apaches five points away from a trip to the D-VI state semifinals. In 2019, a 9-1 regular season saw the eighth-seeded squad up-end top seed Lima Central Catholic in the postseason before falling to eventual state champion Anna.
In the pandemic-affected 2020 season, the Apaches won all six regular-season games by a 329-34 margin, dispatched Bluffton 67-6 in their playoff opener then won a pair of last-minute thrillers against Northwood and Colonel Crawford before finally bowing out against Columbus Grove 42-21.
What ended up being Rakes’ final season was made extra special by it also serving as the senior season for son Doug Rakes Jr., who earned Division VI first-team all-Ohio status with a stellar year at QB with 2,987 pass yards, 42 TD passes, 613 rushing yards and 12 rushing scores.
“I’ve had a special bond with this group for a while, obviously with Dougy being in this class … It had been in the back of my mind maybe but I had every intention of continuing to coach,” explained Rakes. “We take a little time off after the season and then get back into the weight room, you don’t really have time to sit and reflect. This year, because of circumstances with COVID and some outbreaks and some winter teams shutting down, we’ve waited until this week to get back into the weight room so I’ve had some time to sit and consider things.
“I don’t want to drag my feet if I’m feeling in doubt or leave the program hostage. I want to give whoever the next person is time to install their program.”
Rakes cited a positive culture around the program as a major key in its success.
“My assistant coaches have been fantastic, those guys are in it for the right reasons,” said Rakes. “Guys like Andrew Mickey, Ken Boland, Jon McCord, Tim Grine, Jake Jones all of them, and then of course Craig McCord. One of the things I’m going to miss the most is the brotherhood you form with the coaches and the kids. You’re with them more than your family during the sports season.”
Rakes didn’t rule out a return to the game in some capacity, but cited a need for a break.
“I’m not done with football,” added Rakes. “Football’s the perfect game in my opinion. It gives you an opportunity to instill life lessons that you can’t get anywhere else.
“I think I’ll always be involved with football, whether with the Coaches’ Association or as an assistant down the road and maybe head coaching down the road. I do know I need to take a step away and give more time to my family.”
