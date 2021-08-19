SHERWOOD — With the Tribe Trophy at stake and a run of four decades meeting in week one, Fairview and Wauseon don’t need any extra motivation heading into Friday’s matchup in Sherwood.
Both sides enter with plenty of question marks as Wauseon is tasked with replacing a pair of high-level athletes on each side of the ball in do-it-all QB Connar Penrod and fierce linebacker Isaac Wilson on defense.
For Fairview, the departure of 16 starters and a massive chunk of the roster will also leave major question marks following the high-flying 2020 Apaches’ playoff run, along with a new face donning the headset after Doug Rakes stepped down.
New Fairview coach Phil Mauro, a veteran of the Ohio prep coaching scene, takes the reins and with a more normal season in 2021, the excitement and anticipation isn’t lacking.
“It’s been awesome to have the opportunity to get back to practicing and working with our student-athletes without the number of restrictions and protocols from 2020,” said Mauro. “It has allowed us to prepare our players much better.”
With 6-3 senior Bryar Williams (15-of-21, 124 yards, one TD in 2020) likely taking the reins of the Apache offense from all-Ohio QB Doug Rakes (3,600 total yards, 54 total TDs), there will be plenty of new faces taking on bigger roles for the Black and Gold.
For Mauro, the main key in getting his Apaches up to speed on a new system and a lot of new starters has been evaluation.
“In a first year, first game situation, the challenge is always to properly evaluate your team’s personnel and what they are capable of doing well,” explained the veteran coach, who has 195 career victories across his career. “Then, you must be able to match their skill level to your schemes on both sides of the ball.”
For Wauseon, the task will also be finding the triggerman to get the ball to a talented receiving corps. Zaidan Kessler and Elijah McCloud are candidates to get the start in Friday’s matchup as senior Jonas Tester (34 catches, 563 yards, three TDs), junior Jude Armstrong (35 catches, 452 yards, 11 TDs) and Sam Smith Jr. (17 catches, 438 yards, six TDs) all as options to have the pigskin sent their direction.
After Wauseon and Fairview did not meet a year ago in what would have been the 40th meeting between the two squads amidst conference-only regular season slates, Shawn Moore will look to keep his unbeaten 1-0 record against the Apaches intact after the Indians took a 17-14 decision on a Samuel Blanco field goal at the horn to win the 2019 edition of the rivalry.
“Wauseon is well-coached and very disciplined in their play on both sides of the football,” said Mauro of his opponents. “I’m very impressed in how hard they play and how well they rally to the football. They possess outstanding skill players who give them the capability and potential for making explosive plays.”
Those explosive plays will be a major key in Fairview’s hopes of success for the program’s 16th win in 40 tries against the Indians.
“We must negate explosive plays by Wauseon’s skill players,” said Mauro. “We need to stay in front of the chains on offense by avoiding negative plays and penalties. We also need to take care of the football and avoid turnovers.”
Neither program has had a winning streak in the series since Wauseon won three straight from 2013-15. In addition, three of the last four meetings have been decided by six points or less.
