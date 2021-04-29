SHERWOOD — What the new head coach of Fairview football lacks in local familiarity, he makes up for with experience.
Pending approval during the next Central Local Board of Education meeting on Monday, May 10, Fairview High School will tab coaching veteran Phil Mauro as the new head football coach for the Apaches, the newest of many stops in the 66-year-old mentor’s career.
Mauro, a New York native, has coached in some capacity since 1982 and has been a head coach in Ohio at Columbus St. Francis DeSales, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Massillon Jackson, Canal Winchester, Trenton Edgewood, Bloom-Carroll, Carrollton and Mount Gilead while coaching this past season at Piedmont High School in Monroe, N.C.
“It was a couple things, I definitely wanted to come back to Ohio,” said Mauro of the move back to the Buckeye State. “We missed Ohio overall and missed Ohio football. I’ve been at every school size, worked with every ethnicity, demographic of player and school, you name it. I’ve always gravitated to a small community, which is funny because I grew up in New York City.”
Mauro has had his share of success over those nearly 40 years in coaching, going 19-1 in two years at St. Francis (1986-87), winning 76 games with four playoff appearances in a decade-plus at Massillon Jackson (1995-2006) and a 38-6 stint at Canal Winchester from 2007-10 with four playoff trips and a Division III Coach of the Year nod in 2007.
Mauro is 193-120 in his career with 15 playoff appearances in his time in the Buckeye State, while starting his career as the head coach of the Austin School of the Deaf in Texas in 1982.
Mauro’s familiarity with Fairview athletic director and former Bryan and Evergreen coach Paul Yunker through the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association provided an opportunity for the veteran coach to wade into the northwest Ohio waters.
“Having Paul Yunker as AD was super attractive, I’d known him for a while through the coaches association,” said Mauro. “Having an ex-coach in the AD position is awesome, for sure, but they’ve got a great program here with a great tradition. Coach Rakes has done a great job here and obviously they’ve had success here in the past.
“It’s a great community, meeting with Mr. (Tim) Breyman (Fairview principal) and the interview committee was a great experience. I always try to go with my gut, it usually doesn’t steer you wrong and everything was so positive here.”
The new Apache mentor is no stranger to rebuilding projects, turning a Mount Gilead program around with a four-win improvement in one year in 2019 while finishing 6-5 at Bloom-Carroll in 2013, the first winning campaign in over a decade.
That’s not quite the case with the Apaches as Doug Rakes helped guide the program to four straight seasons of .500 or better the last four years including three straight years of at least one playoff victory.
Rakes, the 2020 C-N Football Coach of the Year, stepped down in late January after eight seasons and a 49-36 record, including Green Meadows Conference championships the last two years.
“I’ve been on both sides of it,” remarked Mauro. “That was another thing that attracted me to the job. I love building programs and creating that mentality but not having to resurrect the program or build it from the groundup and just being able to take the baton and go with it was another part that was real attractive.
“Then to find out Craig McCord was on the staff, there’s not anybody in Ohio that doesn’t know who Craig McCord is and his amazing pedigree. It’s another huge advantage.”
Mauro and his wife Mary wanted to return to the Buckeye State with the upcoming birth of their first grandchild, making the move that much easier.
“One of my sons lives in Ohio over in the Cleveland area so with the first grand-baby coming, we didn’t want to be nine or 10 hours away, now it’s only two-plus,” explained Mauro.
Mauro’s Piedmont team saw its season moved to the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Panthers went 1-5 with a pair of games cancelled in a two-week shutdown.
Looking ahead to the 2021 season, Mauro will get the ball rolling over the summer when he arrives in the area in June and cited a no-excuse mentality and a flexible football approach as some hallmarks of his programs.
“One thing for sure is that we’re a no-excuse program, we own everything we do and we’re going to take pride in what we do,” said Mauro. “The kids are giong to be involved in their community, they’ll be reading with the elementary school kids, we’ll always do a community service day in the spring. We want to make sure our guys understand what it means to pay it forward.
“We’re going to embrace that blue-collar mentality with tough, hard-nosed, physical teams that play 48 minutes,” added the new Apache mentor. “In terms of the football itself, the one thing I’ve said about (Alabama coach) Nick Saban, obviously he gets good players but he knows how to adapt.The guys that have longevity and success, they’re able to adapt. We’re always going to be learning and growing.”
