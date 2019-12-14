Fairview swept the player of the year awards in the Green Meadows Conference as Cade Polter and Chayse Singer took the top spots in the recently named all-league football teams.
Polter, quarterback for the league champion Apaches, was named the offensive player of the year. He was joined on the all-league first team backfield by teammate Luke Timbrook, Edgerton’s Hunter Prince and Hicksville’s Mason Commisso.
The Apaches had two of the three all-league receivers in Riley Lucas and Caleb Frank. Alex Reinhart of Wayne Trace was also named to the first team.
Ashton Miller (Edgerton) and Austin Bostater (Fairview) made up the first team tackles. Trevor Eustace (Edgerton) and Riley Puffinberger (Fairview) were the first team guards. Named the center was Tyler Eustace of Edgerton.
Fairview’s Chayse Singer was named the defensive player of the year. He was named an all-league linebacker, along with Trevor Eustace of Edgerton and Luke Timbrook of Fairview.
Fairview’s Russ Zeedyk and Tinora’s Lucas Flory were named the first team defensive ends. Edgerton’s Jordan Warner, Fairview’s Kaden Blair and Tinora’s Braden Hancock were named the first team lineman.
Caleb Frank and Noah Hagerman of Fairview were named first team defensive backs, along with Mason Commisso of Hicksville.
Frank was also named the all-league kicker and punter.
Wayne Trace quarterback Trevor Speice highlights the second team. Kameron Bevis, also of the Raiders, along with Ayersville’s Chase Eitniear and Tinora’s Cole Commisso were named second team running backs. Fairview’s Doug Rakes, Edgerton’s Logan Showalter and Tinora’s Max Grube were named second team receivers.
Second team tackles were Hicksville’s Ian Greutman and Wayne Trace’s Landyn Whitman. Guards were Fairview’s Aaron Layman and Tinora’s Lucas Schlegel. The center was Fairview’s Bryan Lucas.
The second team defensive ends were Edgerton’s Showalter and Fairview’s Lucas. Defensive linemen were Fairview’s Sam McGuire and Greutman.
Speice, Hicksville’s Braden Langham and Tinora’s Mason Santos were the second team linebackers. Defensive backs were Edgerton’s Colin Gray, Fairview’s Cade Ripke and Tinora’s Marc Grube.
The second team kicker was Travian Tunis of Hicksville and Edgerton’s Nolan Swank was named the punter.
Honorable mention went to Antwerp’s Blake Schuette and Hunter Sproles; Ayersville’s Evan Clark and Trevor Okuley; Edgerton’s Jaron Cape and Gannon Ripke; Fairview’s Wes Bowers and Ethan Thompson; Hicksville’s Brandt Balser and Jacob Miller; Tinora’s Elijah Ackerman and Evan Willitzer and Wayne Trace’s Jacob Stouffer and Drew Forrer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.