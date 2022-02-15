SHERWOOD — After one season under Phil Mauro before the well-traveled coach returned to Northeast Ohio, Fairview will turn to a much more familiar face on the sidelines to guide its football program as the Central Local Board of Education approved defensive coordinator Jon McCord as the school’s eighth head football coach during Monday’s board meeting.
McCord has served as an assistant with the Black and Gold for the past eight seasons, working under Mauro during the Apaches’ 3-7 campaign and with Doug Rakes prior to last season on the defensive staff.
“Just being a part of that program and Doug bringing me in, I learned so much from them and I wanted to have that opportunity to have a positive impact on those kids,” said McCord of taking on the role of head coach at Fairview, his first head coaching position. “They have such a great tradition out there, I’m hoping to bring something to the table to make it a positive experience. I’m humbled and grateful to the administration for allowing me to take on this role.”
McCord’s surname will be familiar to many as the Ayersville grad is the son of Hall of Fame Pilot coach Craig McCord (209-80-2, 1976-2003). The former Pilot preceded his run as a Fairview assistant while coaching alongside his father at both Ayersville High School in the mid-2000’s after a four-year starting career at Iona College and at Defiance College for four seasons (2006, 2010-12) coaching defensive backs.
With experience gained as a member of Fairview assistant coaching staffs that included Bob Olwin, Travis Cooper and Ken Boland over the past decade, McCord has plenty to take with him in his new role.
“I’ve been lucky enough to have been around so many great coaches growing up with my dad,” said McCord, who will be bringing back the majority of last year’s assistant coaching cadre for the 2022 season. “The knowledge and relationships these coaches have with these kids, you can’t substitute that. It will definitely help with our base setup, we don’t have to re-invent the wheel, we can get the ball rolling and get these kids in the best position to have success and win football games.”
“We are excited to have Jon as our head football coach,” said Fairview athletic director Paul Yunker. “He brings a lot of coaching experience and knowledge. I think the kids will enjoy playing for him.”
The Apaches took a step back a season ago with a 3-7 mark, snapping a streak of five straight seasons of .500 or better football. Fairview graduates 11 seniors from their 2021 squad but returns second team all-GMC linebacker Kyler Blair as part of its core of underclassmen back for next season.
“I think Fairview’s always had this but my personal philosophy comes from a quote from my old man that ‘we’ll play hard-nosed football and make them blow snot bubbles,’” said McCord of what he hopes the program will reflect under his leadership. “When I think of Fairview, I think of toughness, a hard-nosed old-school program that plays clean on the field. These kids and their parents, and this whole community, is so great. I just hope I can make the program proud.”
The McCord era in Sherwood will begin on the road at rival Wauseon on Aug. 19, with McCord making his home coaching debut a week later against Leipsic. Of note, Fairview will host Ayersville in its regular season finale on Oct. 21.
