EDGERTON – Edgerton’s run as the dominate team in the Green Meadows Conference came to a screeching halt as Fairview came into Stauffer Field Saturday afternoon and hammered the Bulldogs, 43-6.
With the season now half complete, the win sets up the Apaches as the team to be in the GMC.
Edgerton did have a couple opportunities, but mistakes hurt the Bulldogs. Edgerton took the opening kick and marched 50 yards in 13 plays, but when a penalty forced them into a fourth-and-5 from the Fairview 15, a pass breakup in the end zone killed any chance to score.
“They are a very good offensive football team and they are going to get some yardage,” Fairview coach Doug Rakes said of the Bulldogs. “We felt that schematically, we could do a couple of things that maybe could give them some problems. I thought we had some quickness up front that we could take advantage of.”
Fairview took over from there and needed just six plays to score. Starting with big completions of 36 yards to Caleb Frank and 17 yards to Doug Rakes, the Apaches broke through when Cade Polter hit Cade Ripke for a 20-yard scoring strike. The extra point had Fairview ahead 7-0 with 4:23 left in the opening quarter.
Edgerton had a second drive killed because of a turnover. This time a tipped ball went through a couple pairs of hands and settled into the arms of Caleb Frank, who made the play while on his back.
The Apaches turned that into points when Luke Timbrook scored from six yards out on the second play of the second quarter.
“They are solid and they have size up front,” said Edgerton coach Ben Wilhelm. “They were making it hard for us to stay in something (defensively). They were taking advantage of what we were giving them. That’s what good offensives do and coach Rakes has a nice team. Hats off to them, they are a good team.”
Edgerton did follow with a patented ball-contol drive. Using heavy doses of Hunter Prince, the Bulldogs picked up four first downs, including converting a second-and-19 after a penalty, to score. Prince went from three yards out to wrap a 13-play drive. The two-point run failed, making the score 14-6.
“We still would have had our backs against the wall defending their offense,” said Wilhelm. “At the same time, you can’t have turnovers against a team like that. They are too sound in other phases of the game to allow you to put yourself in those positions. I thought our guys battled, but Fairview was the better team today.”
Little did the Bulldogs know that would be all they could get in the afternoon. Fairview answered with a Polter eight-yard scoring jaunt, then the Apaches gave the Bulldogs a golden opportunity.
Forcing a punt, Fairview was set to receive, but a muffed effort led to a loose ball that Edgerton recovered on the Fairview 4. Setting up with a minute left, two runs netted a loss of a yard and on third-and-goal, Fairview’s Luke Timbrook outjumped Logan Showalter in the end zone for an interception.
“This was one of the most complete games we’ve played,” mentioned Rakes. “Our achilles heel early on was untimely turnovers and penalties. Today, for the most part, we were able to negate those things.”
It went from bad to worse for Edgerton in the second half. On a receiver throw, Rakes hit Ripke for a 39-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter. Edgerton went three-and-out, and Fairview hit the end zone again when Polter managed a three-yard run. It put the Apaches up 36-6 with 6:56 left in the third.
Edgerton lost a fumble at the Fairview 34, and the Apaches capped the scoring when Polter hit Riley Lucas with a 24-yard pass. It sent the game to a running clock for a majority of the final period.
“To grind it out when you are two, three scores behind is difficult,” admitted Wilhelm.
Lost in the offensive numbers was the fact Fairview held Edgerton’s Prince to 79 yards on the ground and the Bulldogs to 216 yards of total offense.
“Those guys played their butts off today,” Rakes said of his defense. “Riley Puffenberger, Russ Zeedyk and all the guys that play up front for us defensively, they had a great game.”
Fairview (4-1, 2-0 GMC) will head to a Wayne Trace team that did not see the field for Week 5 until Monday.
“What a crazy weekend,” Rakes said of the weather. “It’s a different deal for us from a preperation standpoint. I guess we’re in a better boat from that situation from what they’re (Wayne Trace) going to be in.”
Edgerton (4-1, 0-1) heads to Hicksville Friday.
FHS EHS
First Downs 20 16
Rushing Yards 19-89 48-141
Passing Yards 290 75
Total Yards 379 216
Passing 21-29-0 7-14-2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties 6-55 9-69
Fairview 7 15 14 7 - 43
Edgerton 0 6 0 0 - 6
F – Ripke 20-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F – Timbrook 6-run (Frank kick).
E – Prince 6-run (run failed).
F – Polter 2-run (Timbrook run).
F – Ripke 39-pass from Ripke (Frank kick).
F – Polter 2-run (Frank kick).
F – Lucas 24-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fairview – Timbrook 6-42; Polter 4-23; McGuire 4-17; Heller 2-12; Gebers 1-6; team 2-(12). Edgerton – Prince 28-79; Ripke 4-37; Blue 7-28; Nichols 2-2; Cape 7-(-5).. PASSING: Fairview - Polter 20-28-0-251; Rakes 1-1-0-39. Edgerton - Cape 7-14-2-75. RECEIVING: Fairview – Ripke 5-91; Timbrook 4-52; Frank 3-47; Lucas 3-43; Rakes 3-35; Zeedyk 2-18; McGuire 1-4. Edgerton – Showalter 6-73; Ripke 1-2.
