LIBERTY CENTER — As the regular season draws closer, the Defiance Bulldogs got their first chance at full-pads action against an outside opponent on a sweltering Saturday morning as Travis Cooper’s squad traveled to Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium in Liberty Center.
The varsity portion of the scrimmage saw the Bulldogs and host Tigers match up in three 10-play possessions for each side before a 12-minute down-and-distance portion set up gameplay situations in the first opportunity for film and contact off the practice field.
For Cooper’s Bulldogs, the chance to improve off a 3-7 season in his first year as DHS head coach started in Saturday’s action on the LC turf, but the value in the results will come in the following days.
“The first scrimmage, it’s really just for evaluation,” said Cooper, whose squad returns starters in the backfield with quarterback Brez Zipfel and running backs Anthony Wilder and Brogan Castillo. “You’re giving shots to older guys to see if they can win a job or lose a job and the film that you get from that first scrimmage is huge. You finally start to see them going against another really good opponent.”
Across the first two possessions of the 10-play portion, neither offense found much footing with the host Tigers finding some gains in the run game but ultimately not the end zone.
Sophomore Noah Gomez, tabbed with backup quarterback duties, found Christian Conley on a deep pass down the right sideline to the LC 30 for a big play to highlight things for Defiance.
On LC’s third 10-play offensive stint, Trenton Kruse broke free on a counter play for 20-plus yards to the Defiance 33 and two plays later, starting QB Zane Zeiter found Brooks Behnfeldt across the middle for a 25-yard score.
The Tigers added another score when Colton Kruse took a sweep down the left sideline nearly untouched for a 70-yard TD.
“I mean, Liberty Center’s picked to be pretty darn good this year, they’re probably right up there with Archbold to win the NWOAL,” noted Cooper. “So we knew we were going to face a physical team and that’s why this scrimmage is good for us. It forces our kids to see what style of play we’re going to see in the WBL.”
In the down-and-distance portion, Zipfel found Wilder across the middle for a 20-yard gain to highlight a possession that nearly reached the red zone before stalling on a fourth-down sack.
An outstanding toe-tap catch by Landon Kruse converted a third-and-long for Liberty Center and after a facemask penalty, Zeiter found Colton Chambers for a 13-yard touchdown.
Zipfel answered with a pair of completions to sophomore classmate T.J. Kellermyer to reach Tiger territory but again Defiance was held scoreless in the quarter before both sides ended with punts.
“We script every play and run what’s on the script and sometimes you know ahead of the play they’ve got a good defense to stop us or we’re trying to fit a round peg in a square hole,” said Cooper. “You just run it, you want to get it on film. Our kids have got to be able to block and sometimes when we don’t have an advantageous look, we still want to be able to execute and defensively make sure we’re flying to the ball.”
With a scrimmage scheduled for Thursday at McComb before beginning the regular season on Aug. 19 in the 100th matchup all-time at rival Napoleon, plenty of work still needs to be done for the Bulldogs.
“It all starts up front on both sides of the ball, we’ve got to get better there and it’s a work in progress,” added the DHS mentor. “We’ve got a lot of new guys, new faces there. We’ve got to get healthy as well. We’ve got some guys that are dinged up that were held out that maybe if it was a regular game, they would’ve played but this is a marathon. It shows that we’ve got to have guys that can step up when they get thrown in there and raise your level.”
