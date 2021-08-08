Defiance got its first taste of opposing varsity action in the 2021 preseason Saturday morning at Fred J. Brown Stadium with Liberty Center visiting in Bulldog head coach Travis Cooper’s debut season.
The down-and-distance portion of the scrimmage was cut about two minutes short of the 12-minute allotment due to lightning spotted from the stadium following the 10-play portion at the varsity level. Following a 30-minute break, second-stringers took the field for both sides to get the first non-practice looks at the Tigers and Bulldogs for the upcoming season.
For Cooper, the opportunity to get players on film and get repetitions against players not wearing Blue and White was the main key, not yards gained or points scored.
“Of course we didn’t execute very well (today) after probably having our best practice of the year yesterday but just getting reps (was big),” said the first-year DHS mentor. “It’s the first time they’ve seen varsity speed and we had some guys that were in positions they haven’t been in very long. I thought we started out with great energy and were flying around and looked really good but it started to wane as the scrimmage went on.
“We’ve got a lot to work on but I’m really happy about getting a scrimmage because it allows us to see where we have some weaknesses.”
The DHS defense came out solid in the opening 10-play portion with both sides getting 10 plays offensively for three possessions each. LC took over first and the Defiance unit took advantage early as the Tigers break in new starters at quarterback and running back following the graduation of veterans Cam Krugh and Max Phillips, respectively.
A fumbled handoff on the first play was recovered by the Defiance defense before a sack on a LC rollout for no gain put the Tigers in long yardage situations.
The Defiance offense struggled on its opening possession with a pair of inside runs by senior Gavin Hale gaining medium yardage.
“Our series of 10 plays were more scripted than we’d normally do, we just wanted to see certain things on film,” explained Cooper. “We’re giving guys shots to win jobs and lose jobs, so it was kinda hard to get any continuity. I’m looking for improvement going into this next scrimmage … and I know our coaches are going to bust our rear ends to try to fix the things that we see on film.”
Senior Bailey DeTray, who led the Bulldogs with 93 tackles and three interceptions in 2020, came up with a pick for the Defiance defense on its second 10-play outing while senior Kam’Ron Rivera snared a jump ball for a third pick.
In the down-and-distance portion, the waning intensity played a role for the Bulldogs as Liberty Center converted a 20-plus yard pass on a third-and-long situation. A jump ball to tight end Evan Conrad then got the Tigers to the Defiance four before a short touchdown run about halfway through the 12-minute ‘quarter.’
Three straight plays with lost yardage started the first Defiance possession offensively and a back-breaker came as Liberty Center ripped off a 52-yard touchdown run through the middle of the Bulldog defense.
On Defiance’s ensuing possession, QB Gavin Miller put together a nice sequence with a rollout and tight pass to Rivera for a 15-yard gain. However, Miller’s next pass was an ill-advised throw into double coverage that was intercepted by the Tigers at the LC 32.
“I told the kids, we don’t have a lot of time but we’ve got some time to shore some things up,” said Cooper, whose Bulldogs will play their only other scrimmage of the preseason at home on Thursday against McComb at 7 p.m. before the season opener a week later on Aug. 19 against rival Napoleon. “There’s some really good things and some really bad things, some of which were fundamental. Some of our fundamentals started to wane as the game went on so we’ve got to shore those things up.
“It’s a work in progress,” added Cooper about building up a culture at Defiance. “The body language tells it all, we go into a shell when something bad happens and that’s what losing over the last few years has done so we’ve got to work and get that out of them.”
