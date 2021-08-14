In its final tuneup before the regular season begins, Defiance saw the improvement it desired on Thursday against McComb in its second preseason scrimmage at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
After a slow start that saw McComb rip off a pair of touchdown runs, a spark was needed after a sluggish start Thursday and waning intensity in Saturday’s scrimmage with Liberty Center.
That spark came from solid play in the defensive backfield by senior Servontre Graves and was backed up by sophomore fullback Brogan Castillo’s big-play ability in the backfield.
Down 14-0 in the second 12-minute quarter of the scrimmage, Castillo burst through the middle of the McComb defense for a 31-yard touchdown run to get the Bulldogs on the board.
On McComb’s next possession, a connection for over 40 yards on a third-and-15 for the Panthers deflated the momentum momentarily before Graves picked off a pass near the goal line to keep McComb after the end zone.
The Bulldog defense was forced to punt on its next possession but the DHS defense again came up with a big play as the front four got pressure and forced a throw into traffic that was picked off by senior Alex Hoeffel and returned into Panther territory with 6.1 seconds left until the halftime break.
Backup QB Kam’Ron Rivera hit Bailey DeTray for a completion inside the 15 but time expired before one last shot at the endzone.
In the second half of scrimmage action before reserves got action, the DHS defense came up with yet another big play as Gavin Hale picked off a deep ball on third and long to snuff out a McComb threat. Castillo and DeTray came up with positive gains as the latter burst forward to get to the Panther one yard line before Hale punched it in.
“I was really pleased with the way it transpired,” said Defiance coach Travis Cooper. “If you look back at the first half, we started to get down on ourselves and our body language was just blah and as things started to happen, the next thing you look and it’s tied up.
“I told our guys, if you guys would have just shut it down after those first couple bad series, this could’ve gotten bad but we battled all the way back.”
With junior QB Gavin Miller’s mobility, the Bulldogs established more big gains on the ground, especially in the interior run game as Hale, Castillo, DeTray got totes in the run game with starters on the field.
“We had some different guys we cycled in there and they all rose to the challenge,” said Cooper. “I was really pleased with that. I told guys before the scrimmage, you’re going to get an opportunity so make the most of the opportunity. You don’t know how many plays you’re going to get so show us something and (Castillo) showed us something.”
With the preseason complete and only a few practices remaining between now and the season opener, the Bulldogs’ focus will turn towards regaining supremacy in the River Rock Rivalry with Napoleon on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
“It was a pretty good scrimmage all around and we’ve got to get ready,” added the DHS mentor. “It’s Napoleon week so it’s over right now, it’s all Napoleon, all the time, 24 hours a day until next Thursday so I’m excited.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.