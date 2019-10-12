CELINA – It came down to a missed extra point, but Defiance was able to hold on and win for the second time this season as they won the battle of the Bulldogs at a rainy Celina, 28-27.
“We’re excited,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline. “That’s a good team win. Our kids were physical tonight.”
Defiance was holding a 28-21 lead when Aaron Cruz threw an interception in the end zone on a fourth down play. Celina was pinned deep, but needed just two big plays with the legs of quatrerback Cooper Jones to trim the lead.
Jones was able to race 60 yards with 3:34 left to pull the hosts within a point. However, the extra point was missed and Defiance still held a one point lead.
The Defiance defense needed to make one more stop when Celina got the ball back near midfield on a short punt.
“It’s a good group of kids,” Kline said of his team. “They keep working hard. Tonight, they proved what the hard work is for.”
Celina struck first when Jones found Jaxson Silliman on a 58-yard pass on a coverage breakdown. Defiance came right back and scored with 11.7 seconds left in the quarter on a 19-yard Drew Kellermyer end-around.
Celina had trouble with that play most of the night. After the host Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead, Kellermyer scored on his second touchdown from 10 yards out with 4:21 before halftime.
“It’s one of our iso plays,” Kline said of the touchdown play for Kellermyer. “Our run game sets up everything we do.”
Defiance took the lead for good when Cruz spotted tight end Tyrel Goings on a 17-yard scoring play with 1:05 before halftime.
“We were a little bit better,” Kline said, talking about being able to score in the red zone. “Our ability has always been there.”
Jaiden Haynes made it 28-14 when he ran through the Celina defense for a 45-yard score. Defiance was nearly stopped, but the Bulldogs convereted a fourth-and-1 from their own 34 before four plays before the score.
One the ensuing drive, Celina needed 11 plays to score, with Jones getting in from a yard out with 2:34 left in the third.
Defiance found room to run for 244 yards, with Jackson Rey leading the way with 95 yards.
The Bulldogs (2-5, 2-4 WBL) head to Ottawa-Glandorf next week.
DHS CHS
First Downs 20 18
Rushing Yards 38-244 45-309
Passing Yards 94 90
Total Yards 338 399
Passing 10-16-2 7-14-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties 6-50 9-60
Defiance 7 14 7 0 — 28
Celina 7 7 7 6 — 27
C – Stillman 58-pass from Jones (Dirksen kick).
D – Kellermyer 19-run (Hutcheson kick).
C – Jones 7-run (Dirksen kick).
D – Kellermyer 10-run (Hutcheson kick).
D – Goings 17-pass from Cruz (Hutcheson kick).
D – Haynes 45-run (Hutcheson kick).
C – Jones 1-run (Dirksen kick).
C – Jones 60-run (kick failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance – Rey 19-95; Kellermyer 10-69; Haynes 1-45; Cad. Kline 3-21; Cruz 3-7; McDonald 1-4; Goings 1-3. Celina – Jones 28-198; Silliman 8-79; King 9-32. PASSING: Defiance – Cruz 10-16-94-2. Celina – Jones 7-14-90-0. RECEIVING: Defiance – Cad. Kline 5-45; Goings 3-35; Kellermyer 1-10; Car. Kline 1-4. Celina – Silliman 2-57; Thobe 3-18; Andrew 2-15.
