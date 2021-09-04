Van Wert quarterback Aidan Pratt racked up 360 first-half yards as the Cougars blitzed to a 55-18 Western Buckeye League victory over Defiance Friday night at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
There was trouble for the Bulldogs immediately as it took Van Wert just over a minute to put points on the board via a Connor Pratt four-yard rush.
The ball didn’t stay out of Pratt’s hands for long however, as Defiance fumbled the ball on the ensuing kickoff, giving the Cougars a short field to start with at the Defiance 38-yard line.
A minute later, the defending Division VI state champions held a 14-0 lead just over two minutes into the game thanks to a one-yard Brylen Parker run.
Defiance mentor Travis Cooper knew it was going to be a tough game entering the contest, and he and his staff knew that turnovers, especially early, would kill his team’s chances of staying with the Cougars (3-0, 2-0 WBL).
“It couldn’t have started any worse and it falls on my shoulders,” said Cooper. “I thought we were ready to play, we were locked in and focused coming in, the most focused we have been coming into a game so far this season, so I was not expecting to start out as badly as we did.”
By the time the first quarter had ended, the Cougars had put 35 points on the board, compared to just six from Defiance. Those points came off a 71-yard pitch and catch from Gavin Miller to Drew Kellermyer.
The second quarter didn’t fare much better for the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-2 WBL), as Van Wert put up three more scores, including a 72-yard run from Pratt.
At the end of the first half, the Cougars were cruising, 55-6.
Pratt was 19-of-22 through the air for 231 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 243 yards and two more touchdowns.
Cooper knew that Pratt was going to be a problem.
“He (Pratt) is an efficient passer,” said Cooper. “He is a big kid that can run the ball and he falls forward and gains yards when he goes down. There were just some players that we didn’t have an answer for tonight.
“It is hard to simulate those kinds of things in practice,” continued Cooper. “When you try to replicate a team’s offense and defense, sometimes you get a false sense of security, the kids get a false sense of security. When you get into the game and it is a different speed, it takes some time to adjust and it took us basically the whole game.”
Defiance was out-gained 562-215 in total yards, with 453 of Van Wert’s coming in the first half.
Defiance put up two scores in the second half with Van Wert’s starters pulled from the game.
Kellermyer scored his second touchdown on a seven-yard run in the third quarter, and Garrett Rodenberger made a contact-laden nine-yard bolt to the end zone in the fourth.
“It opened our kids eyes as to what winning football looks like,” said Cooper. “It doesn’t get any easier. It is a different level in the WBL and when you are taking over a program where the kids are lacking confidence and lacking success at the varsity level, it is pretty daunting task. But, we are not going to feel sorry for ourselves and no one is going to feel sorry for us so we just have to keep working.”
Defiance returns to action Friday at home when it hosts Shawnee in WBL play.
At Defiance
Van Wert 35 20 0 0 — 55
Defiance 6 0 6 6 — 18
VW - A. Pratt 4-run (C. Pratt kick).
VW - Parker 1-run (C. Pratt kick).
VW - Jackson 33-pass from A. Pratt (C. Pratt kick).
D - Kellermyer 71-pass from Miller (Conversion failed).
VW - Parker 3-run (C. Pratt kick).
VW - Jackson 1-run (C. Pratt kick).
VW - A. Pratt 72-run (C. Pratt kick).
VW - Jackson 39-run (C. Pratt kick).
VW - Gunter 35-pass from A. Pratt (C. Pratt kick no good).
D - Kellermyer 7-run (Kick failed).
D - Rodenberger 9-run (Kick failed).
