Defiance College head football coach Manny Matsakis has announced that Matt Wehrhahn has joined his staff as linebackers coach for the Yellow Jackets. Wehrhahn was hired as an assistant coach in December 2019 and recently started his new position at DC.
"I'm really excited to be here in Defiance. Everyone has been really welcoming and I couldn't be happier joining this staff," Wehrhahn said. "This program is going to make big strides and I wanted to be a part of something special. Coach Matsakis is a great coach and I'm thrilled to be working for someone with his knowledge and experience.
"I'm looking forward to working with these young players on the team and getting them right for the season. There's a lot of potential in the building and I can't wait to see these guys grow within the program."
Wehrhahn spent the past two years working at the NCAA Division III level. He came to Defiance from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, where he coached the inside linebackers. Before moving south, Wehrhahn was the linebackers coach at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he helped guide one of the top defenses in the Middle Atlantic Conference.
Before becoming a college coach, Wehrhahn served as a varsity assistant at his alma mater, West Morris Central High School in Chester, New Jersey. After a standout career as a player at West Morris Central, he coached inside linebackers and tight ends for three seasons (2015-17).
At NCAA Division II East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania, Wehrhahn was a two-time letterman, playing linebacker and on special teams.
Originally from Long Valley, New Jersey, Wehrhahn earned a Bachelor of Science in recording arts from Full Sail University in 2014. He also received a Bachelor of Arts in communication at Southern New Hampshire University in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.