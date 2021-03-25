Two teams coming off their first win of the season will meet Saturday afternoon as the Defiance College football teams heads to Cincinnati to face Mt. St. Joseph.
The Yellow Jackets moved to 1-2 on the season after scoring a 22-16 win at home last week against Manchester. Leading the way is freshman running back Tyshaun Freeman. Freeman leads the team with 224 yards on the ground, with 151 coming last week against the Spartans.
On defense, the Yellow Jackets saw sophomore Thomas Coltrain earned HCAC defensive player of the week honors for his game against the Spartans. He made 16 stops, with 3.5 for a loss last week. He leads the team with 33 tackles, while also recording a sack and a fumble recovery.
Also stepping up is freshman defensive lineman Richard Pope IV. Pope now has 2.5 sacks this season to lead the team.
The defense is looking to improve on the 41.3 points and 386 yards given up per contest. The DC defense did come up with big plays when they needed to last week. Twice, the Yellow Jackets came up with interceptions in the end zone, with senior Malique Lawson coming up with both plays.
Mt. St. Joseph comes in at 1-1 after hammering Franklin 56-19 last Saturday.
The Lions also earned some hardware last week, as quarterback Josh Taylor was the HCAC offensive player of the week and was also named to the d3football.com team of the week after running for 225 yards with five scores, plus throwing for 167 yards with two more scores in the win against Franklin.
Taylor leads a Lion offense that comes in scoring 38.5 points and running for 259 yards a game.
On defense, the Lions are led by senior linebacker Jonathan Finn, who leads the team with 23 tackles and also has 1.5 sacks. Junior defensive end Noah Hammond leads the team with two sacks.
The game will be the 29th all-time between the two. Mt. St. Joseph leads the all-time series 17-11.
