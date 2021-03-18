Two teams that could use a win to feel good about the spring season will square off Saturday afternoon as the Defiance College football team will entertain Manchester at Justin F. Coressel Stadium.
Both teams currently sit at 0-2 this spring. Manchester dropped two games in the fall, officially making them 0-4 on the season.
Both teams have had their struggles on offense. Through two games, DC has averaged 246 yards a game while allowing 424.5. Manchester has been just as bad, averaging 255.5 yards a game while allowing 424.8.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 56-12 loss in the home opener to Hanover. Freshman superback Tyshaun Freeman has been a bright spot for DC, running for a team-leading 73 yards on the season. He had a 44-yard TD jaunt against Hanover.
Defiance has also found some stability at the quarterback position with sophomore Daylon Lange. Lnge, who had a TD pass for the other DC score last week, is 34-of-66 passing this season for 296 yards with 2 scores and 2 interceptions.
One of the experienced groups on the Defiance team is the receiving corps. Senior Terry Geiger leads the team with eight catches for 88 yards. Juniors Anthony Amison (6-49), Amin Shaheed (5-44) and Machari Bighams (4-39) will all see some playing time.
The turnovers have been an issue this season for the Yellow Jackets. Hanover was able to return a fumble and an interception for a score. Another problem for DC is getting the defense off the field. Teams have converted 48.3% (14-29) of third downs against the Yellow Jackets.
Defensively, Defiance is led by sophomore linebacker Thomas Coltran. Coltran leads the team with 17 tackles, while adding a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.
In the secondary, expect sophomore Ja’qway Janvier to get more playing time after grabbing an interception.
Manchester is coming off a 50-3 loss at home to Franklin. The Ravens have had some troubles on offense as well this season. This spring, Dylan Paul has taken over at quarterback, completing 12 of 28 passes for 92 yards with a score and three INTs. His top targets are Darren Lathrop and Lavar Lesure, who have both hauled in 19 passes between two games in the fall and two in the spring.
The top runner is Cameron Parker, who has 117 yards rushing.
Defensively, the Ravens are led by defensive tackle Jabari Webb, who has made 29 stops in four games with 3.5 tackles for loss. Linebacker Kobe Robertson adds 25 tackles with two sacks.
Kickoff at Coressel Stadium is set for 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.