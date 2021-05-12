The task of turning around Defiance football has a new name in charge and it’s one that’s familiar with not just area success but with the last sustained run of success in the Bulldog program.
Former DHS assistant and local head coach Travis Cooper will be named the 34th head coach in Defiance football program history, pending board approval at the district’s Board of Education meeting Wednesday.
Cooper, a Fairview and Defiance College grad, enters the position with a solid body of work as a head coach (73-44 in 11 seasons as head coach at Bryan and Wauseon), familiarity with the program as an assistant under current athletic director and Hall of Fame coach Jerry Buti (2003-07) and perhaps most importantly, familiarity with the current crop of Bulldogs after serving as offensive coordinator under previous head coach Kevin Kline in 2020.
“This has been the job that I've really always wanted,” said Cooper of taking the reins of the program. “I had applied when Kevin was hired and I loved it at Wauseon but the administrators knew that Defiance was the only job I would leave for. When Kevin was great enough to bring me in as an assistant, he was a really big catalyst getting me back in the system. I wish I could've helped him more in this past season but it's huge to be able to know the kids.
"It's a perfect fit."
When Kline announced his resignation on April 15, the school was tasked with a timetable to find the right fit from both a coaching and faculty perspective. Cooper took on a high school science teaching role prior to the 2020-21 school year, placing him in the system and a natural fit following Kline’s departure.
“One, we're very fortunate to have a coach of Travis' caliber on our staff right now, he can move right in, he knows the kids and knows how to get the program back to the level we want to be in the Western Buckeye League,” said Buti. “We're not hiring some rookie coach, he built two programs to league championship levels at Bryan and Wauseon and he knows what we need to do at Defiance.
"He knows how to run a program and I think our kids are in for a big change and they and their parents need to accept the new program.”
Added Defiance City Schools superintendent Bob Morton: “We’re excited and confident to bring Travis on board. He’s been with us for a year as a teacher and an assistant coach in baseball and football, he’s an outstanding educator … We think that he’s just what Defiance football needs to revitalize us and bring us back to competitiveness and respectability as a program.”
Cooper coached on Buti’s staff from 2003-07, a stretch where the program went 34-19 with a 10-3 campaign in 2003 and four straight 6-4 seasons, before leaving to take the head coaching position at Bryan in 2008. Cooper then coached the Bears to a 19-12 mark in that stretch, including a playoff berth in 2009.
The new Bulldog mentor departed from Bryan for NWOAL rival Wauseon in 2011 after taking over for longtime coach Mark Emans. Cooper then guided the program to a 54-32 record and four playoff trips in eight years, along with a pair of NWOAL championships in 2014 and 2015.
Cooper’s final season in 2018 did see him sidelined by a two-game suspension for an incident within the program and he resigned following the 4-6 campaign. Cooper then returned to his old stomping grounds as an assistant on the Fairview football coaching staff in 2019 before his 2020 stint as DHS offensive coordinator.
"I've worked under guys like Tom Held and Kevin Kline and Doug Rakes and I know that I'm better equipped for this job than I was when I was 27 years old," said Cooper, who cited Buti as a major influence on his coaching career. "I'm going to give 100 million percent, my passion is evident to anyone who's been around me."
“Work ethic and toughness, that's what we expect him to bring here,” noted Defiance coach Jerry Buti. “That's what we need in this league to be successful, it's always been that way ... we've got to get back to bloodying people's lips and bring that toughness that Defiance football is known for.”
Cooper’s aforementioned stint with the Bulldogs in the mid 2000s also marks the same time period Defiance had back-to-back winning seasons (6-4 in 2007, 8-3 in 2008). Since Cooper’s departure, Defiance is 41-91 (.311 win percentage) in eight Buti seasons and five Kline seasons. Without the 2008 co-WBL championship season at 8-3, that percentage drops to .273 (33-88).
The Bulldogs went 1-9 in 2020, showing some flashes of improvement later in the season but dogged by inconsistency. The lone win came in a 27-10 playoff victory over Bay Village Bay in the Division III postseason.
“There's not one person involved with DHS football that thinks it's where it needs to be,” said Cooper of the road ahead for improvement. “There's been some lean years and some disappointments, the challenges are going to be huge. The WBL's no joke and when you're struggling, there's not one cupcake on the schedule. It's a great challenge.
"My goal is number one to build the foundation of being disciplined, which is something I think has been lacking. Number two, our focus is going to be on hard work and grit and blue-collar attitude and getting back to what Defiance football used to be. We're doing a reset."
