The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association released a proposal to state football coaches on Tuesday outlining guidelines to play football for the 2020 season.
The guidelines will need approved by Gov. Mike DeWine before any potential implementation for the 2020 season.
The 38-page document outlined pre-game and post-game protocols for teams to have as a framework while also addressing testing for COVID-19, social distancing for players, coaches and spectators, practice protocols and recommendations for travel.
Hicksville football coach Lucas Smith was happy to see whatever was needed to get a season in for 2020.
“I’m pretty excited about the proposal,” said the veteran Aces coach. “It shows that the coaches association has shown the initiative to give us some guidelines.”
Defiance football coach Kevin Kline serves as the second vice president of the OHSFCA.
“We formed a committee that took some of the group’s ideas,” Kline said of the proposal. “We started to address this at the end of May or early June. We were waiting to see how all this would play out. If we’re not willing to adapt, then we’re not going to play.”
Before any game starts, players and coaches will be required to have their temperature taken on gameday. Also, all participants will need to be symptom-free for 72 hours prior to competition.
Regarding COVID-19 testing, the proposal outlined immediate isolation and notification of the local health district and testing of all suspected infections or exposures. The proposal also noted that “testing should be completed withing 24 hours of the individual becoming symptomatic” and that “teams/organizations/schools should work with parents to ensure they have access to testing through their healthcare providers or direct them to testing options. It is recommended that teams/organizations/schools have a partnership established with a local healthcare entity to help expedite testing if needed.”
Any positive testing individual would not be able to return until meeting CDC requirements to end isolation by either a symptom-based or test-based strategy.
If the positive individual competed against an opponent, the team would be responsible for notifying any opponent that was played in the three days prior to the onset of symptoms.
While still looking like football, fans of the sport will see some noticeable differences. For one, the length of sideline space for teams would be extended from 50 to 80 yards to allow for social distancing. Also, the number of non-essential personnel on the sideline would be limited.
“A lot of them are common sense things,” Kline said of the recommendations. “Taking some common sense precautions is the way to go.”
As far as play on the field, each quarter would be broken down into two-six minute intervals, which would allow a stoppage of continuous interaction, plus it will give the players a chance to sanitize.
Halftime would also be reduced from the normal 20 minutes to 15. Teams would try to stay on the field as much as possible, avoiding locker rooms except for restroom breaks or unless hazardous weather comes into play.
“At first, I was a little taken aback,” admitted Smith. “That might help someone like me. We only get a halftime to make adjustments. I’m looking forward to that.”
Kline said the breaks would serve dual purposes. One, to limit exposure and two, to comply with CDC regulations. The breaks would look similar to hydration breaks taken in soccer and football games played in extreme heat.
Traveling teams are being asked to come as prepared as possible. If needed to dress in a locker room, teams are asked to do in groups, with social distancing regulations limiting the number of players in a locker room at once.
For teams like Defiance, that may be the trickiest part of the process. They travel a short distance to Napoleon, but WBL away games include stops in Van Wert, Lima and Wapakoneta.
“We’ll travel 40 minutes to an hour-hour and a half,” Kline said of the trips. “We would implement what we would do in the summer, which is to dress in shifts.”
The point of all the regulations is to play the game of football is a safe way.
“Across the state, we want to play football,” admitted Kline. “We wanted to put something together where we could carefully play football in the fall.”
The concept of pods of players was also a concept that came up multiple times in the proposal, namely in terms of practice planning. Pre-practice, players would need to stay in groups of nine or less with report times staggered out. Following temperature checks, COVID questionnaire completion and sanitizing of hands, players would compete in pods for nine-minute periods.
Leading up to games, practices will look different as well. Full contact 11-on-11, which is already limited to 12 minutes per day for offense and defense, will now be cut to nine. Each practice session will last nine minutes and practices can last three hours during the preseason and that will be cut back to two hours and 15 minutes once the season begins.
For both practices and games, players will be responsible for their own water bottle.
The coin toss will be limited to one captain per team.
Statewide, the coaches understand some of the procedures could — and will — change.
“These are our recommendations,” stated Kline. “We wanted to put together a plan to safely play in the fall. It’s all pretty fluid. It’s getting close to Aug. 1. We want to work with the Governor and the OHSAA. We wanted to put our thoughts out there.”
At the end of the day, coaches like Smith just want the opportunity to impact the lives of young men.
“Most of us, if not all of us, would jump through hoops to play ball,” said Smith.”I don’t think people know how much the game means to us. It’s not just about the games. People don’t know about the practices and team dinners.”
Social distancing will also be expected by the fans, as would be the wearing of masks. No gatherings in open areas will be allowed and standing along fence lines will be prohibited. Temperature checks would also be implemented at stadium entrances.
