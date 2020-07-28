Still hoping for a season, the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association has been told a conference with the Governor is set for Aug. 4.
The meeting was announced just days after the OHSFCA sent the governor a 38-page proposal on how they feel the game could safely be played in 2020 with the ongoing pandemic still ranging throughout the country.
“I would argue that these fluid and unprecedented times have renewed our passion for the game, the kids who play it, and how important the game of football is to our communities,” OHSFCA President Tom Pavlansky said in a letter to statewide coaches on Sunday. “The anxiety, frustration, and concerns all of you have for the game of football during this challenging time in our lives is real. Your concerns, suggestions, and desire for the game are NOT taken lightly. The recent recommendations by some county health departments the last 48 hours has only thrown gasoline onto the fire.
Pavlansky went on to remind coaches that the Governor would need more information before a decision would be made and if adjustments would be needed, the OHSFCA would be a part of the process.
“We are communicating what we know,” added Pavlansky. “The OHSFCA is being proactive. Our discussions continue to be about serving our members, the game, and those who play it. If you have questions, concerns, suggestions, please contact your Region Director. We will always continue to gather information from our membership, and do our best to make decisions/recommendations that are in the best interests of the game.
If there is a season, the OHSAA has a couple of plans in place to modify the football playoff tournament.
One, the requirement to play eight games will be removed. The use of the computer points will still be used to set the field for each region of the state playoffs. Since the number is used is based on an average with a divisor, it should not be an issue to change the number to figure out the points.
The second change will have to do with playoff game sites. Since the field expanded to eight teams per region, the first round saw higher-seeded teams hosting, with neutral-site games after the initial round. For the 2020 season, tournament games would be played at home sites for the first two rounds (regional quarterfinals and semifinals). A plan is in place to extend that plan through the next round of the regional finals.
“We anticipate that it will be difficult to secure neutral sites in this pandemic,” said Beau Rugg, the OHSAA Senior Director of Officiating and Sports Management, and OHSAA football administrator. “We need 56 sites for Week 2 of the playoffs. The turnaround time to secure the sites for each game is short. It is really the same reasoning we use for round one. Too many sites and a short time frame.”
In 2021, the plan is already in place to expand the number of playoff teams from each region from eight teams to 12. It has already been determined higher-seeded teams will host the first two rounds of the playoffs.
