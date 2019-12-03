MONTPELIER — After nine seasons as head football coach at Montpelier, Steven Brancheau stepped down Monday, according to a press release from the Montpelier athletic department.
Brancheau was 28-62 over nine seasons as Locos' head coach and his resignation was effective Monday.
"The Montpelier School Distirct and Athletic Department would like to thank Coach Brancheau for all his hard work and dedication towards our student-athletes and football program over the last nine years," said Montpelier athletic director Joe Brigle in a press release. "He put in a great deal of time of time and effort and his services should be commended.
"The search for a new head football coach will begin immediately. Once a new coach has been approved by the board of education, we will issue another formal press release."
Brancheau is a Defiance College graduate whose high mark as Locomotive head coach was a 7-3 campaign that saw the squad finish 11th in Division VI Region 22 with two of the three losses coming by single digits.
