One team comes in with one victory on the season. The other is still looking for that initial win.
And both are looking for that huge rivalry win and confidence boost.
That is what is on the line when Paulding County rivals Antwerp and Wayne Trace square off Friday night at Archer Field.
Wayne Trace enters the contest at 1-3 on the season with the lone victory being a season opening win over Paulding.
Since then, the Raiders have dropped consecutive games to Patrick Henry, Crestview and Tinora.
Meanwhile, the Archers are still in search of that first victory after opening the season with four straight losses to Montpelier, Hilltop, Paulding and Fairview.
Both coaches know that getting a win over a big county rival on Friday could provide a big boost to their squad.
“It is Wayne Trace week,” stated Antwerp head coach Jason Hale. “It is a huge rivalry and both teams will come ready to play. Our kids are excited to play and I know Wayne Trace will be as well. It will be a big crowd and we are just looking forward to the opportunity to play Friday night.”
“This is another big rivalry game for us,” commented Raider head coach Mike Speice. “We know that we have to continue to get better and we will work on trying to do just that this week. This is two neighboring school districts battling it out and that always brings out the best in teams.”
Both the Raiders and Archers made the trip to Defiance County in their conference openers and each team came home with a loss.
For Wayne Trace, they come off of a 21-13 loss at Tinora and the Raiders are on the road for the fourth time in the first five games on Friday.
“It has been a challenge with this many road games this early,” noted Speice. “But, when it comes down to it, you have to execute and play good fundamental football and we need to get better at that. One of our biggest concerns has been finishing off scoring opportunities and that is something we will work on this week.”
Hale says a key for the Archer defense will be to force the Raiders to put together long, drawn out drives rather than allowing big plays.
“We need to make them earn everything they get,” Hale stated. “Limit their big plays and make them put together long drives of 10-12 plays instead of quick scoring drives.”
On the other side of the ball, Speice says that the Raiders must continue to get better defensively.
“I thought we played better last week outside of a couple of plays,” commented the Raider head coach. “We still have for improvement and we need to continue to improve tackling wise. Antwerp has some good athletes so we need to do a good job of keeping them in check as much as possible.”
The little things will play pivotal roles on Friday for both teams.
“Playing well up front on both sides of the ball is big,” Hale said. “We have shown improvement but we know that need to keep getting better. The line of scrimmage is always a big key. Taking care of the ball will be very important as well.”
“It is a big rivalry so there will be lots of emotion involved,” Speice noted. “Controlling those emotion is important and using that emotion in a positive way will be big. The team that does the little things and limits mistakes will put itself in a position to be successful.”
Most importantly, a win is a confidence boost for the second half of the season and that is something both teams can build on.
“We have shown some positives and we just need to build on those,” stated Hale. “Our young guys are getting a lot of experience and we hope they just continue to improve each week.”
HICKSVILLE AT LAKOTA
Which Hicksville team will show up against Lakota? The Aces have been a Jekyll and Hyde team thus far, with big wins over Ayersville last Friday, 38-0 and over Crestview, 32-13. But in its other two contests, Hicksville has been outscored, 111-12.
Mason Commisso had a huge game for Hicksville, rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns and also catching a TD pass. In addition, Aces quarterback Jacob Miller had a strong game passing, throwing for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
One big test will be how Hicksville handles the 95 minute bus ride to Lakota. The Aces did well in their first road clash, dispatching Crestview 32-13.
Lakota (1-3) has a lone win over winless Woodmore, 21-8. To date, that represents Woodmore’s closest contest. Lakota, which scored just 15 points in its first two contests, came alive in the win over Woodmore, but especially against Hopewell-Loudon. Lakota lost a 49-46 shootout, representing Hopewell-Loudon’s first win of the season.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN AT HOLGATE
Friday will mark a rematch between two apparent budding eight-man football powerhouses. The two teams have a combined 7-1 record, with Holgate (4-0) handing the Toledo Christian Eagles their only loss just two weeks ago. Holgate won the high scoring battle, 66-44. Ethan Altman was a do it all player against the Eagles, with three rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown and a receiving TD.
This time, Holgate gets to play at home. Two weeks ago, Holgate made the one hour trek to play at Toledo Bowsher.
Holgate’s Gavyn Kupfersmith had a big game in last week’s 50-13 win over Sandusky St. Marys, passing for 113 yards and four touchdowns. Jeradt Nagel also came up big in the win, rushing for 110 yards.
The big task for the Holgate defense is to once again try to slow down the Eagles’ speedy quarterback, Trevor Wensink. In last Friday’s 54-42 win over Zanesville Rosecrans, Wensink accounted for five of the Eagles’ six touchdowns, rushing for four, including TD runs of 70 and 66 yards.
In the 4-0 start, Holgate is averaging 53.5 points per game, while surrendering 23.5 points per contest.
