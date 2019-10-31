NAPOLEON — It’s Bowling Green week for Napoleon and as of late, finishing the season with the Bobcats has not been good news for the Wildcats.
Bowling Green has won the last five meetings, including a 28-6 win over Napoleon last season. That loss kept Napoleon, 6-4 last year in Division IV, from making the playoffs. Meanwhile, Bowling Green, with the win over Napoleon, qualified for the playoffs in Division III.
That loss is still fresh in the minds of Napoleon coach Tory Strock and the Wildcat players.
“It’s absolutely on our minds and was one of our topics (at the beginning of the week),” Strock said. “And not just last year, but four out of the last six years they’ve kept us out of the playoffs by beating us.”
Three straight years, in 2014 (14-7), ‘15 (19-16) and ‘16 (31-7), wins by BG kept Napoleon away from the postseason. All told, BG has won five straight in the series. The last time Napoleon won, 28-7 in 2013, was the last time Napoleon played in the postseason.
This season, there is no playoff chance for Napoleon (4-5 overall). But a win would assure the Wildcats of finishing above .500, at 4-3, in the very competitive Northern Lakes League.
BG sits at 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the NLL. However, the Bobcats have been competitive, losing three games by a touchdown or less, including a 21-14 loss to 9-0 Eastwood. The loss that may have stung the most for BG was a 56-55 loss to Springfield (5-1 in the NLL).
“We definitely don’t want a Springfield type of game. We’re not built for winning shootouts,” Strock said. “While we can’t make the playoffs this year, we’re treating this game like it is a playoff. Plus, we’ve been on the road the last three weeks, so we want to finish strong at home. Add to the incentive that it’s senior night for our players.”
Offensively, Napoleon has struggled somewhat. The Wildcats are sixth in the league in scoring (21.8 points per game), while BG is fourth, at 25.8 points per game. Napoleon definitely has the edge defensively. The Wildcats are tied for third in the league with Perrysburg in points allowed, at 18.8 points per league game. Bowling Green, meanwhile, is sixth in the league, surrendering 35 points per league contest.
“They’re usually pretty strong defensively, but they’ve struggled a bit this year at times, so we’ve got to find a way to exploit that,” Strock said. “But we’ve got to run the ball well, to be successful. Ultimately, you’ve got two teams that like to run the football, so this game is going to be won in the trenches.”
Offensively, Napoleon will stick to giving the football to Jarrett Gerdeman and a bevy of other running backs. In last Friday’s come from behind 28-24 win over Sylvania Northview, Gerdeman rushed for 157 yards and all four touchdowns, while Michael Chipps garnered 79 yards.
“Normally, the two teams will throw the ball maybe seven times between them,” Strock said. “But we’re expecting to mix in some passes (with quarterback Andrew Warncke) more than normal and make them tackle in space. Otherwise, they will just put a large number of guys in the box just to stop our run.”
While BG likes to also stick to the running game, stopping its rushing attack is not easy. The Bobcats run a similar style running game like the Naval Academy, using the triple option.
“Traditionally, BG likes to pick their best athlete to play quarterback and run the offense and this year (with quarterback Eli Brown) is no different,” Strock said. “Everything BG does on offense is done through their quarterback.”
While stopping the Bobcats run game will be a challenge, Strock likes how his team is approaching this game.
“We’ve had three good weeks of practice and a good week this week,” Strock said. “We’ve had this game circled for awhile.”
