Last week, Napoleon coach Tory Strock used the first round bye from the Division IV playoffs to work on getting better, and to get a little more healthier.
Now, with an opponent sent in Oberlin Firelands, the team is getting prepared for a second round matchup against the Falcons.
“As we were approaching the playoffs, we were debating whether a bye would be a good thing or not,”stated Strock. “As we went through last week, it was a blessing, especially with some of our injuries. We were able to heal some bumps and bruises.
“We spent a lot of time in the weight room,” added Strock. “We spent a lot of time conditioning. We did not hit last week. We came out in shells (helmet and shoulder pads). We really just got to basics. Fundamentals on offense, fundamentals on defense. I feel like like we’re a better football team after that week off than we were before.”
Napoleon (5-2) also used the off week to get healthy. The main spot of concern is still in the backfield.
“We feel good about Justin Aldrich and Tanner Rubinstein,” Strock said of the pair who will see action in the backfield. “Obviously, without (Jarrett) Gerdeman and (Michael) Chipps, we lose an element of our offense. We’re hopeful Mikey could see some action Saturday. We’re hopeful Gerdeman could be a week away. There is light at the end of the tunnel, key is it’s win or go home now, so we’ll have to take care of business on Saturday.”
The Wildcats face a Oberlin Firelands (6-1) squad that scored a 59-20 win at home over Upper Sandusky.
“Another benefit of the bye, we were able to go Saturday night and scout in person,” added Strock. “You just don’t do that much anymore in person. You rely on film trade but there are things you see in person that you can’t get from film. So, that bye benefited us in more ways that one.”
Like Napoleon, Firelands likes to run the football. In the first round win against Upper Sandusky, the first-ever win in the playoffs for the Falcons, they ran for 283 yards.
“They want to run the ball, make no mistake,” Strock said of the Falcons. “They want to get on the edge when they run it and beat you outside.”
Junior running back Donald Crawford (5-8, 170) led the way, going for 136 yards and three scores. He had eight rushing TDs this season, with three coming two weeks ago in a 51-0 win over Oberlin and three more in the playoff victory.
“He’s their bread and butter now,” Strock said of Crawford. “He’s their bellcow. He’s a handful. He accelerates real well. He’s really shifty.”
Crawford has filled in for junior Carter Janicek (6-1, 210), who leads the team with 440 yards rushing, but is out with an injury.
Quarterback Kyle Ransom will run also. On the season, he has 249 yards on the ground.
“He can get out of the pocket,” Strock said of the Falcon QB. “He’s pretty fast.”
Another junior on the team, Ransom (6-0, 170) is not called on to throw the ball much. Through seven games, he is 38-of-56 passing for 613 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
“They don’t want to throw it,” admitted Strock. “They only want to throw it to keep you honest. They want a steady diet of running.”
His top target is senior Caden Bonback (5-9, 175) who has caught 14 passes for 275 yards with four scores. He also had a kickoff return for a score against Upper Sandusky.
The Wildcats will also face a Firelands defense that has blanked for opponents this season. Up front, they have an active group of linemen, led by seniors Jack Valerius (6-3, 210) and Casey Kelley (6-1, 200) and junior Gavin Gede (5-11, 190).
“They fly and swarm to the football,” Strock said of the Firelands defense. “They blitz a ton and their defensive line rushes hard. Their defensive ends are bookends. They are old-school big, tall strong kids.”
Strock has a plan against the blitz.
“You can look at that one of two ways,” he said. “No. 1, they have had a ton of success doing that, but No. 2, we have to make them pay catching them in blitzes. We’ll have to get some big plays.”
Valerius leads the team with 8 sacks, while Kelley adds 4.5 and Gade has 4.
The team leader in tackles is senior linebacker Ryan Baxter (5-9, 185), who has made 66 stops. He also also returned a fumble back for a score.
The secondary is led by senior Alex Angle (6-2, 175) who has made 55 tackles, intercepted three passes, and also has a fumble return for a score.
Forcing fumbles is a specialty for the Falcon defense, they forced five last week against Upper Sandusky.
“They play great team defense,” added Strock. “They are very fast on defense.
Kickoff at Buckenmeyer Stadium for the second-round matchup for the Division IV playoffs is set for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
CLYDE AT WAUSEON
The Northwest Ohio Athletic League and Sandusky Bay Conference will meet twice in Division IV as Wauseon will host Clyde and Bryan will visit Huron.
Clyde, the 11th seed this season, comes in as the defending Division IV state champions. The Fliers are 4-3 this season, and opened the playoffs with a 42-6 win at home against Sheffield Brookside.
Quarterback Jaden Cook returned from an injury against Brookside and completed 12-of-17 passes for 133 yards with three touchdowns.
Clyde jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter and led 35-0 at the half.
Wauseon comes in at 5-1, falling to Archbold two weeks ago with the NWOAL title on the line.
The meeting will be the first between the two teams.
BRYAN AT HURON
The third game involving area teams meeting in Division IV Region 14 has Bryan visiting Huron.
The 14th-seeded Bears played their postseason opener without head coach Grant Redhead due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols and scored a 42-12 win at home over Lorain Clearview to open the Division IV playoffs.
Korbin Shepard led the Bryan offense with 178 yards on the ground and a score. Quarterback Ethan Wasson was efficient, hitting 9 of 13 passes for 139 yards and two scores. On TD went to Caleb Kepler, who also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Tigers of Huron come in as the third seed. Huron finished 6-0 and captured the Bay Division of the SBC. They are scoring 33 points a game while allowing nine.
The winner will advance to face the Wauseon/Bryan winner in the third round of the playoffs.
