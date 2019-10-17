Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Sectional volleyball: Tinora, Fairview advance
- D-II Girls Tennis State Preview: Lankenau makes third trip to state
- Gross column: Catching up with the area scene
- Fall Female Collegiate Athletes
- Plea entered in rape case
- Continental receives Top 10 ranking
- Prison term imposed in Defiance pursuit case
- Defiance County Common Pleas
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.