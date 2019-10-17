Two teams with quite a lot to play for meet Friday night at Harmon Field in Wauseon as the Indians host Patrick Henry.
Not only are both teams in the playoff hunt, both teams are a part of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title chase. Both teams enter at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the NWOAL.
“Competing for the league title was our first goal for this season,” said first-year Wauseon coach Shawn Moore. “We still have to take care of business. We’ll need a little bit of help, but we’re ready for Patrick Henry.”
The difference between the two teams is that Wauseon lost to league-leading Liberty Center, while the Patriots have yet to play the Tigers.
Both teams are also sitting in a good position for the playoffs, Wauseon currently sits second behind Galion in the Division IV, Region 14 computer poll.
“It doesn’t come up too much,” Moore said of playoff talk at practice. “It is one of our goals. We’ve said from the get-go if we take care of business every week, that’ll happen. There is a lot of good teams in our region. We have about 14 teams that are 5-2 or better. Nothing is guaranteed right now. We have to take care of business this week and we’ll see what happens down the road.”
Patrick Henry currently sits third in Division VII, Region 26 behind Leipsic and Norwalk St. Paul.
Both teams got off to quick starts last week. Noah Tester returned an interception for a score on the third play of the game as Wauseon downed Evergreen, 35-6.
“We knew our defense had to play physical in the game,” said Moore. “They’ve had a lot of success running the ball. I thought our defense played really well. We got the interception on the first drive that we returned for a touchdown. It’s always nice to have a lead before your offense even steps on the field.”
Patrick Henry scored three times in the opening quarter and never looked back as the Patriots downed Bryan, 35-20.
Both teams come in with quarterbacks who can do a little bit of everything. Wauseon’s Cody Figy leads the Indians in rushing with 269 yards, while throwing for 1,571 and 12 touchdowns. Figy threw for 216 yards in the win against the Vikings.
“Cody did a nice job of taking what they were giving us,” said Moore. “He got the ball out to our athletes in space and let them make some plays. Our receivers made some big plays for us.”
Patrick Henry quarterback TJ Rhamy also had a big game last week. He threw for 150 yards and added another 133 in the win over the Golden Bears. Wil Morrow, back to full strength after an injury, powered his way to 185 and a touchdown on 26 carries.
For the season, Rhamy has rushed for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding another 1,101 in the air with 13 TDs. Morrow is a nice compliment, running for another 713 yards and eight scores.
Patrick Henry also has a nice target in Kolton Holloway, who has hauled in 26 passes for 765 yards and nine scores.
“We’ll make some adjustments on how we want to play them,” Moore said on defending the Patriots. “They’ve got people everywhere. We’ll have to mix and match based on the situation. We’ll need to play physical football and have to cover them out in space.”
