The Division VI regional quarterfinals seems to be a good place to meet for the first time as a pair of undefeated squads in Tinora (6-0) and Columbus Grove (7-0) and set to meet up Saturday night at Clymer Stadium in Columbus Grove.
The winner will advance to meet the winner of Archbold and Carey in a regional semifinal. A Carey win would mean the winner between the Rams and Bulldogs would host.
“We have an opportunity Saturday night,” stated Tinora coach Kenny Krouse. “We’re excited for that opportunity. It’s been a long dry spell for us, too long.”
After winning the NWC tournament, the Bulldogs opened the postseason with a 59-0 win at home over Ottawa Hills.
“They are talented and very athletic,” Krouse said of the Bulldogs. “They’ve got athletes sprinkled across the board. They are just a sound football team.”
Although not putting up eye-popping numbers as he has in the past, quarterback Blake Reynolds remains the top threat for Columbus Grove. In the win against Ottawa Hills, Reynolds threw for 87 yards and ran for 46 and combined for two scores.
“He’s still the focal point,” Krouse said of Reynolds. “Clement is a good target for him. They’ll move him around. They do a nice job getting their quarterback in some space. They give him enough time to sit back and throw.”
The receiver the Rams will need to contain is Gabe Clement. His only catch went for a score against the Green Bears, and he also took an interception back 35 yards for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs can also run the football and feature one of the top running backs in the NWC in Colin Metzger. In the postseason opener, Metzger ran for 138 yards and a score.
“They want to run the football first,” said Krouse. “You have to be able to stop the run and be able to run.”
For the Rams, their offense has been humming along. They opened the postseason with a 34-13 win over Hicksville, a game that was a battle in the first half.
K.P. Delarber and Christian Commisso lead the running attack of the Rams. Delarber has 689 yards on the ground with seven scores, while Commisso has run for 457 yards with nine TDs.
Quarterback Nolan Schafer is 35-of-65 passing for 510 yards with four scores. Two have gone to Casen Wolfrum, while one has gone to Max Grube and Cole Anders.
Tinora will see a Columbus Grove defense that has allowed 15 points per game this season.
“They are quick,” explained Krouse. “They run to the football pretty good. They are solid.”
Special teams may also play into the game. Columbus Grove features one of the top kickers in the area in Rece Verhoff. He also doubles as a solid punter, averaging 39.5 yards per attempt.
“The one kid that is better than anybody else on the field in their punter,” said Krouse. “He can flip the field on one punt. That’s going to change the complexion of the game immensely.”
One of the goals for the Rams is to not get into a field position game with the Bulldogs.
“We can’t go three-and-out when the field has ben flipped on one play with a punt,” added Krouse. “We don’t have to score on every possession, but we have to get a first down.”
