WAUSEON — If Tinora is to pull off a win at Wauseon on Friday, the Rams will need to do a better job of running the ball than they did against Liberty Center as the Rams were held to 60 total rushing yards.
In addition, quarterback Nolan Schafer will need to continue to throw the ball well as he did against the Tigers, but without the turnovers. He threw for 148 yards, but LC also intercepted two of his passes.
“They may have a new coach this year, but nothing has changed over there,” said Tinora coach Kenny Krouse. “Wauseon is always very physical and sound when we play them, so to offset that, we are going to have to limit their offensive possessions. The best way of doing that is for us to move the chains on offense, to control the ball. And we have to take advantage of our opportunities to score. Last Friday against Liberty Center, we had some opportunities to score, but didn’t take advantage of them. And defensively, we cannot give up big plays.”
The biggest one came late in the first half, when Tinora gained a first down to the LC 17. But, an interception stopped that threat. Also, in the second half, Tinora had a second down and six to go on its own 47 but a Tinora penalty virtually ended that scoring possibility and Tinora ended up punting. Next, Tinora moved to a first and 10 on its own 43, but an interception took away any chance to score on that drive.
Offensively, Tinora will have to open up holes for either Christian Commisso or Lucas Flory. Flory suffered an injury in the first half and may not be ready to go. The Rams will also hope to use the speed of Cole Commisso on some misdirection plays.
Defiensively, Tinora will have to be a little more sound than it was on Friday. Tinora held the Tigers to three or less yards on 25 run plays, but also gave up three runs of 31 yards or more and two long passes of 61 and 31 yards, both of which went for touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Wauseon, which was held to 46 yards rushing by Fairview, will look to run the ball better this week. Wauseon quarterback Cody Figy paced the Indians with 49 yards on 10 carries. Ballcarrier Thomas Leahy was limited to 17 yards on seven carries.
Wauseon’s pass game worked well, with Figy passing for 235 yards.
“Cody had some good throws and good reads, but there is room for improvement, as he overthrew or underthrew some balls,” said Wauseon coach Shawn Moore. “We have some cleaning up to do, as we had two touchdown passes called back because of penalties.”
What Moore was pleased with was how Figy set the Indians up for the game winning kick, with the score tied at 14.
“Cody had two big scrambles at the end of the game that got us in range (for the field goal).”
Interestingly, the Indians had just named their kicker, Sam Blanco, two days before. Blanco nailed the 35-yard kick on the last play of the game.
The biggest problem will be for the Wauseon defense to prepare for a totally different offense.
“We spent several weeks preparing for Fairview’s spread attack, now we have a quick turnaround to get ready for a totally different offense, the Wing-T,” Moore said. “Tinora will line up in a lot of different formations and we will have to be disciplined on defense and be ready for anything. Now we have guys who didn’t play much last week, because in playing against Fairview’s spread, we used a lot of our skill players on defense So, some of our defensive linemen will have to get used to crushing those pads and reading the keys of the Wing-T attack.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.