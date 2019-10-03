The Tinora Rams (3-2) rebounded from weather-related adversity with a much-needed victory in week five with a 28-0 victory over river rival Ayersville to claim the Victory Bell for the second straight season on Sunday.
The two teams had to postpone the Friday matchup to Sunday due to inclement weather.
Week six will feature Montpelier, a late edition to the schedule due to Holgate shifting to 8-man football.
The matchup was advantageous for both sides, with Tinora’s scheduled date against Holgate coinciding with Montpelier’s previously-slated TAAC contest against Toledo Christian, which also elected to go to eight-man football earlier this summer.
The matchup also has a unique flair for Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse, who is a Montpelier High School graduate and the son of former Montpelier head coach Hobie Krouse, who coached the Locos from 1964-1981 and is still the program’s all-time winningest coach. The Tinora mentor, who has led the Rams for 21 seasons, has never coached against his alma mater during the regular season.
The Locomotives (1-4) are coming off a 41-0 loss to Edon.
In that contest, Montpelier quarterback Clayton Turner threw for 81 yards while targeting Alex McCord four times for 50 yards.
The Rams, meanwhile, held the Pilots to 114 total yards in the loss.
Nolan Schafer went 6-of-8 for 168 yards and two touchdowns for Tinora finding Max Grube five times for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Shiftin gears to Montpelier means focusing on limiting the Loco offense according to Krouse.
“We need to limit the big play and make them drive a long distance,” he explained. They have a nice backfield and a solid defense.”
The two teams will clash on Friday night at 7 p.m.
AYERSVILLE AT ANTWERP
The Pilots continue to look for their first win of the season after dropping a 28-0 defeat to rival Tinora on Sunday.
Ayersville (0-5, 0-2 GMC) will head right back into the GMC fray with Antwerp on tap for Friday night.
Chase Eitniear rushed for 66 yards for the Pilots against Tinora while Tyson Schlachter had 21 yards receiving on a single reception.
Against the Rams, Ayersville accumulated nearly 83 yards on the ground.
The Archers (0-4, 0-1 GMC) faced off against Wayne Trace on Monday night on Monday night due to postponement on Friday.
BISHOP ROSECRANS AT HOLGATE
After weather postponed Holgate’s second matchup of the season with Toledo Christian on Friday, the unbeaten Tigers will get the chance to face a new opponent in the Bishops of Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans.
Rosecrans (2-1), which has a common opponent with the Tigers in Ashtabula St. John, defeated the Heralds last week 60-8. Holgate beat St. John 44-0 on Sept. 6.
The Bishops jumped out to a 24-8 lead on the Heralds and cruised to a 60-8 victory.
Rosecrans defeated Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 64-19 in week one before falling 54-42 to Toledo Christian on Sept. 20.
Friday’s contest marks the first of two meetings in three weeks for the two squads as Holgate will make the 190-mile, 3.5-hour trek to Zanesville on Oct. 18.
Ethan Altman leads the offensive output for the Tigers with 35 carries for 681 yards and 10 TDs in four games while Jeradt Nagel also provides a punch with 462 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Altman is also a threat through the air with six catches for 120 yards and two scores. The Holgate offense averages 369.8 rushing yards per game.
