It’s time for the battle of the Victory Bell with less than 10 miles separating archrivals Tinora and Ayersville. Tinora has had the upper hand as of late, winning 11 of the last 12 games.
Ayersville’s last wins came in 2016 (28-0) and in 2006 (31-7). Before 2016, Tinora had won nine straight. Most important, Tinora has won the last two games in the series and by very close margins, 7-6 last year and 8-0 in 2017.
Record-wise, the two teams appear to be going in opposite directions. Tinora has won its last two games to improve to 2-2, while Ayersville, 0-4, has lost 12 straight contests.
Tinora has found new life in the last six quarters. After a scoreless battle at halftime vs. Delta, Tinora scored 21 points in the second half, to take a 21-7 win over the Panthers. Then, last Friday, the Tinora defense picked off four Wayne Trace passes, helping them claim a 21-13 win over the Raiders.
The defense has made a turnaround of sorts in its last two games, giving up just 20 points.
The Rams netted 168 yards rushing against Wayne Trace. Speedy back Cole Commisso paced Tinora with 82 yards on just 10 carries, while K.P. Delarber averaged nearly seven yards per carry, with 47 yards on seven carries. Wayne Trace was able to bottle up Christian Commisso, allowing him just 22 yards.
Ayersville, on the other hand, after scoring 50 points in its first two games in two close losses, has scored just 14 points the last two weeks. Meanwhile, the Pilots’ defense has struggled all year, giving up 35.5 points per game.
But the Pilots would like nothing better than to turn things around against their archrival. The defense will need to stay disciplined in order to stop the tricky Wing-T offense. Typically, Tinora uses multiple sets out of the offense, so Ayersville will have to be ready for anything. That includes the pass.
Against Wayne Trace, quarterback Nolan Schafer only attempted four passes, completing two. However, one of those was a 25-yard touchdown to Cole Commisso.
The key for Ayersville could be how its defense plays in the trenches. Ayersville’s top tacklers are two in the trench-type guys in defensive ends Trevor Okuley (a team leading 24 tackles) and Tyson Schlachter (21 tackles). The play of the linebackers could be key as well. Linebacker Ike Eiden has 22 tackles for the Pilots.
For Tinora defensively, the Rams will need to stop the Ayersville duo of Chase Eitniear (73 yards per game) and Dakota Oswalt (55 yards per contest).
Ayersville’s quarterback Jakob Trevino likes to put the ball up often. He has completed 38 of 65 passes for 463 yards (116 per game) and five TDs. The top receiver is Weston McGuire. He is averaging a strong 20.7 yards per reception, getting nine catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ram defensive backs will need to keep Ayersville’s receivers in front of them, to prevent any big gains. They will need to be ball hawkers again, like they were against Wayne Trace, when they picked off four passes.
