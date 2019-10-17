Currently riding a two-game winning streak, the Paulding Panthers look to make it three wins in a row on Friday night as the Maroon and White hosts Allen East in a Northwest Conference battle at Keysor Field.
To do so, the Panthers will have to find a way to have success against the NWC’s top defense in total yards allowed, passing yards allowed and points allowed.
Allen East gives up only 205 yards per game overall to lead the NWC, ranking second in rushing yards allowed (130.4) and first in passing yards (74.6). The Mustangs also have forced a league high 28 punts by their opponents this season and give up only 11.7 points a night.
Meanwhile, the Panthers will look to establish the running game against the Mustangs as the squad averages 180.1 yards on the ground and 108.6 yards per game through the air.
Paulding head coach Tyler Arend knows that for his team to have success, getting the running game going will be a key for the Panthers.
“I think that the big thing for us is to establish the running game,” noted the Panther mentor. “We want to put together long drives and control the clock.”
Jacob Deisler leads the way for the Panthers with 573 yards on 61 carries, including eight touchdown runs, following a 303-yard outing in Paulding’s win over Delphos Jefferson. Fernando Garcia also adds 507 yards over 103 attempts with six going for scores.
“We need to get them going,” Arend said of the Paulding duo. “We need to do a good job up front and be solid fundamentally as well. Allen East has a very good defense but we feel like we have some areas of opportunity that we need to be able to take advantage of.”
Quarterback Payton Beckman is capable of making plays as well for the Panthers, having completed 51 of 100 passes for 703 yards with six touchdowns. Beckman’s top target is Caleb Manz with 20 receptions for 325 yards and five scores.
Arend also knows that the Panthers must improve defensively from a squad that gave up 38 points to Delphos Jefferson to battle with the Mustangs this week.
“We definitely need to be better,” noted the Panther head coach. “There were some things that surprised us a little bit last week but we will need to execute better this week.”
The Mustangs are led by quarterback Bryce Belcher, who has thrown for 1,083 yards this season completing 83 of 164 passes with ten going for touchdowns. Belcher is also Allen East’s top rusher with 352 yards on 75 carries, 11 of which have went for scores.
“He is dangerous so we need to know where he is and try to keep him in check,” Arend stated. “They do have some other guys that are very capable of making plays as well so our defense has to be fundamentally sound and do a good job of reading things.”
The trio of Cole Fletcher, Bradden Crumrine and Logan McCluer top the Allen East receivers. Fletcher has 27 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns while Crumrine has recorded 24 receptions for 380 yards and six scores. McCluer chips in 22 catches for 239 yards and a pair of scores.
Fletcher is the league’s top punter as well, averaging 39.5 yards per kick.
“We are playing with some confidence right now,” concluded the Paulding mentor. “This is a good football team that we are playing on Friday but we are looking forward to the opportunity.”
