Following an emotional 27-10 road playoff win over Bay Village Bay on Friday in the Division III Region 10 postseason, Defiance has the taste for more.
The Bulldogs’ bus trip will be cut down noticeably for Friday’s second round matchup as the 1-6 squad will make the trip to Bowling Green to face the 5-1 Bobcats.
Defiance’s win over Bay saw the Bulldogs finally put together a game featuring the keys they’ve focused on throughout the year as a tenacious defense overcame 145 yards from Bay running back Nick Buttari to force four turnovers and keep the Rockets scoreless in the second half.
That grind-it-out mentality will be necessary against BG, which knocked off Napoleon 19-14 on Oct. 2 in its most recent contest.
“You hope it builds some confidence,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline of the possible boost. “We scored more consistently in the red zone and we established some really good first down plays that put us in good position. When you talk about that stuff and then see it happen on the field, it makes a difference.
“It’s about being consistent though,” added Kline. “We have to step up our game and get ready for a really good BG team. It’s like any other week, you put a wrap on it, see what you did and didn’t do well and correct what you need to.”
Defiance’s main focus will be BG’s senior QB Eli Brown. Brown, a 5-8, 171-pound senior, is the trigger-man of the Bobcats’ triple-option flexbone rushing attack and has run it exceptionally well through the first six games.
Brown is a big play threat, having rushed for 932 yards and nine touchdowns on 109 carries while completing 35-of-58 passes for 484 yards and seven scores. Brown rushed for 159 yards on 23 totes against Napoleon in a game the Bobcats led 19-7 into the fourth quarter until the Wildcats scored with 4:14 to go, forced a fumble and drove to the BG five yard line before being stuffed.
“They want to run the ball and they run it well,” said Kline. “They’re more balanced than what you’d think, their skill guys and wings really impress me with what they do in their blocking and play downfield. Obviously Eli Brown is what makes it go. When you have a dynamic athlete like that and put him at quarterback, you can do a lot of things.”
Senior tailback Cayden Seither adds 258 yards and three TDs to the Bobcat rushing attack while 6-0 junior Ryan Jackson is a dual threat with 11 catches for 204 yards and three TDs while rushing for 134 yards and three scores on 20 totes. Junior Marcus Hammer has 143 yards and two TDs to his credit and 5-11 junior Ryan Powers has 118 rushing yards, 100 receiving yards and three total TDs to his credit.
The Bobcat offensive line will also play a major role with seniors Christian Kuhlwein (6-1, 205) and Aaron Archer== (6-0, 235) at tackles, Michael Boblitt (Jr., 5-11, 230) and Quentin Banks (Sr., 5-11, 245) at gurads and senior Charlie McGlaughlin (6-0, 275) at center.
Archer will see time at defensive tackle while 6-2, 200-pound sophomore Ashton Studer will serve double duty at tight end and defensive end along with 6-3, 250-pound sophomore Dominick Burch at tackle and Brandon Tucker (Sr.) at the other end.
Seither, Kuhlwein and senior Mason West will man the linebacking corps while Brown, Jackson, Powers and senior Michael Becker will comprise the secondary.
“We want to get off to a fast start (Friday),” said BG head coach Dirk Conner, 34-29 in his sixth season as head coach. “You worry about timing (with the bye week), is the game going to be too fast early because you haven’t played in two weeks. I’m glad to be healthy and Tuesday at practice, we looked fresh.
“The Western Buckeye League has definitely prepared Defiance. I’m sure the score (against Bay) surprised some, but it was no surprise to us the guys played the way they played. We’ve been on our kids, don’t look at records this week.”
Defiance had a bevy of runners contribute to the win against Bay, led by 76 yards from junior Gavin Hale and 67 from sophomore Juan Diaz. Drew Kellermyer, the team’s leader in total yardage (304 rush yards, four TDs, 19 catches, 245 yards, one TD), scored three short TD runs against Bay while QB Drew Davis had perhaps his most effective game of the year.
The senior signal caller was an efficient 8-of-11 for 64 yards but rushed for 25 yards, including a pair of key scampers for first-down yardage.
Junior Alex Hoeffel led the DHS defense with 11 tackles while Bailey DeTray and Max Hoffman each had nine. Zac Loose had a key game with a fumble recovery and interception against Bay while Payton Switzer and Hale had a fumble recovery and pick, respectively.
“The defense impresses me from Defiance,” said Conner. “It’s a little different defense than what you see every week. Then with the offense they run, they’ll stress you from sideline to sideline. It’s hard to key on one guy running the ball.
“We’ve scrimmaged over the past few years and coaching-wise, Kevin’s as good as they come in my book. We’re happy with the matchup and glad to be playing.”
For Defiance, consistency is the key again this week.
“You’re not going to sneak up on this team with the teams they play in the NLL,” said Kline. “Brown’s such a dynamic player, I don’t know that you stop him completely but number one, we’ve got to keep our assignments. We can’t give up the big play and if we can win the battle on third down and get off the field, we give ourselves a chance.
“On offense it’s about consistency. Against Bay, when our pad level stayed low, we got in position, we looked good. The more we can do that consistently, obviously the better chance we have.”
NOTE: For fans at home, the game can be viewed on a livestream from BCSN via the network’s app. The link to use is https://www.bcsnapp.com/watch at a cost of $10. The game will also be carried live on the radio by 1280 WONW-AM ... Bowling Green is looking for its first postseason victory since 2000 while Defiance has not won more than one playoff game in a single postseason since defeating Grafton Midview 26-0 and Sylvania Southview 25-13 in the 2003 playoffs.
