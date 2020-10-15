Rematches in the postseason aren’t completely out of the ordinary, but for Hicksville and Tinora, it’s been a game both teams have been itching to play.
The 5-0 Rams and 4-3 Aces will match up for the second time this season on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Justin F. Coressel Stadium, with the winner advancing to the third round of the Division VI Region 22 playoffs against either Columbus Grove or Ottawa Hills.
For the 5-0 Rams, the itch being scratched will come from simply taking the field again. Thanks to an unbeaten start to the season, Tinora earned the No. 5 seed in the Division VI Region 22 postseason and the first-round bye that comes with it.
“It’s been a positive for us, we’ve been able to get kids healed up,” said Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse, entering his 24th season and 11th postseason as Ram head coach. “We’ve always focused on ourselves in these situations and it’s a unique thing coming into this one. No one other than our coaching staff has been in the playoffs. It’s unfamiliar territory.”
The postseason appearance is the first since 2016 for the program.
For Krouse, facing a league opponent in the playoffs isn’t unprecedented as the Rams faced Wayne Trace in the 2013 and 2014 playoffs and Fairview in 2007 and 2009.
“It’s never easy playing an opponent a second time,” said Krouse. “There’s not many secrets and you ratchet things up even more. Everything gets magnified a little more in the playoffs. If you’ve got a weakness, it’s going to get exploited.”
For Hicksville, the playoffs have already begun as the Aces took down Woodmore 28-16 on home turf for the team’s third win in four games after a 1-2 start. The anticipation for Lucas Smith’s squad comes from a 41-0 home loss to Tinora on Sept. 11.
“We’re excited about it,” said Smith of the shot at revenge. “We got beat badly by Tinora and Fairview in the regular season and we were hoping to get a shot at one or both of them in the playoffs, depending on the draw.
“Not to take anything away from Tinora, they were more physical than us and did everything better than us, but we didn’t play our best game. We’ve told our guys, play the caliber of football we’re capable of and let the scoreboard work itself out.”
The regular-season matchup saw Tinora shake off a scoreless first quarter and snap a four-game losing streak to the Aces with 358 total yards rushing and three rushing TDs from bruising fullback Christian Commisso.
The Aces are also left thinking what might have been after not taking advantage of two missed first-half field goals and also turning the ball over on downs at the Tinora 20 and 10. The opening drive of the second half made things 20-0 Tinora and the Rams cruised from there.
Both sides will lean on the running game for success, though in different fashions.
Tinora’s well-honed Wing-T offense has had plenty of contributors, led by junior halfback KP Delarber with 529 yards and four scores.
6-2, 210-pound sophomore fullback Christian Commisso has been a load, rushing for 397 yards and eight scores, including 13 rushes for 100 yards in the Rams’ most recent contest, a 39-21 win over Fairview on Oct. 2. Brandon Edwards, a sophomore, scored three times against the Pilots and has 201 yards and six TDs to his credit.
Veteran QB Nolan Schafer has three passing TDs (31-of-46, 468 yards) and four rushing scores to his credit with senior wideout Max Grube catching 13 passes for 244 yards and a score.
“It’s going to be consistency,” said Smith of keys to success on Saturday. “Not just with our scheme and quality of play but of our speed and our focus. They’re going to hit you with dives and traps and counters and then all of a sudden they can hit you with a play-action pass for a 50-yard touchdown.”
Hicksville QB Landon Turnbull has turned into one of a two-headed backfield behemoth for the Aces, rushing for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns, including 166 yards and three TDs against Woodmore.
Turnbull has totaled 767 passing yards and three scores as well this season. The Aces’ signal-caller has a solid backfield mate in senior Kole Wertman with 703 yards on 81 carries and 10 scores to his credit.
6-5 junior Jackson Bergman is a threat on the outside with 24 catches for 308 yards this season while Kyler Baird (Jr., 14 catches, 197 yards, two TDs) and Brody Balser (So., 13 catches, 109 yards, one TD) are also targets.
“Turnovers and field position are always keys but in the playoffs, you’ve got to be able to run the football,” said Krouse. “Turnbull’s carried the load a lot more here lately so we’ve got to play assignment football, that’s paramount for us. Each kid’s got to know their assignment and we’ve got to be ready when they run that option.”
