Though the postseason has ended for all but seven of the C-N coverage area’s football teams, the regular season has not and the remaining squads are using the next few weeks to round out season slates with conference games and other matchups.
PAULDING AT WAYNE TRACE
After three close calls in the last four matchups, Paulding has eyes on snapping a nine-game losing streak to rival Wayne Trace in the Black Swamp Bowl rivalry game between the county rivals on Friday in Haviland.
The future Green Meadows Conference colleagues will see their traditional season opener played in chillier weather, but the 2-6 Panthers will take on the 4-4 Raiders in hopes of shaking off their rivalry blues.
“Whenever you get a chance to play a rivalry game it’s special, it’s one of those games you have starred on your schedule,” said Paulding coach Tyler Arend, who is looking for his first win over the Raiders in his sixth year as head coach. “It’s a different element at the end of the year but it’s still Paulding-Wayne Trace. Guys are amped for it.”
The Raiders prevailed last season 28-27 as a go-ahead two-point conversion attempt by Paulding came up short after a touchdown with 1:45 left to play. The 2018 edition saw Paulding come up one yard short of the endzone on the final play in a 33-25 WT win while Wayne Trace drove down the field for a touchdown with 44.6 seconds left to break Panther hearts with a 28-23 result.
“We’ve talked about it, three of the last four years it’s come down to the last possession,” said Arend. “It’s not enough to play close, we’ve got to do enough to win this game.”
Both teams enter Friday’s contest at Raider Field coming off wins. Paulding made the long trek to Dola and rallied from a 21-6 halftime deficit to stun Hardin Northern 31-21 last week while Wayne Trace hosted Division III Maumee and bulldozed the Panthers to the tune of a 55-6 drubbing.
Caleb Manz hauled in three passes for 177 yards and two TDs from QB Payton Beckman (12-of-19, 335 yards, three TDs) and rushed for another score to help the cause while Fernando Garcia had 108 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushes in the win over Hardin Northern.
Wayne Trace senior QB Trevor Speice overpowered Maumee a week ago with 186 passing yards and four TD tosses while also rushing for 118 yards and a score. Speice is 100-of-196 this season for 1,760 yards, 20 TDs and three interceptions while leading the Raiders in rushing with 388 yards and three scores.
Owen Manz has been a lethal threat in the pass game, catching 34 passes for 720 yards and nine scores while Gabe Sutton has 20 catches for 369 yards and seven TDs.
DELTA AT AYERSVILLE
An intriguing non-league clash dots the slate at Craig McCord Field Friday with 3-5 Ayersville hosting 4-4 Delta.
The Pilots snapped a two-game skid with a dominant 41-0 win over Montpelier at home a week ago, out-gaining the Locos 407-57 offensively. Ayersville QB Jacob Trevino had four touchdown passes and 270 total yards in the victory as Ike Eiden caught two TD receptions and Blake Eiden rushed for 72 yards and two scores while catching five passes for 39 yards and two more TDs.
The Pilot defense also clamped down, picking off a pair of Montpelier passes in a three-turnover outing as Ayersville did not punt and held Montpelier to an 0-for-8 line on third down.
For Delta, the second year of Panther coach Nate Ruple’s second stint has seen the Panthers grind out two wins over winless Evergreen while also blanking Swanton (44-0) and Patrick Henry (7-0). Delta very nearly earned a stellar playoff win over Seneca East on Oct. 10 in a 32-28 heartbreaker but bounced back with a 28-6 win over Evergreen.
Josh Tresnan-Reighard (153 yards, two TDs) and Bryar Knapp (107 yards, one TD) led a punishing ground attack for the Panthers. Tresnan-Reighard leads the Delta offense with 607 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this season with Knapp adding 390 yards and four TDs. Knapp is a dual threat with 256 rush yards, a team-high 13 catches for 170 yards and two total TDs.
HILLTOP AT ANTWERP
Originally scheduled to meet in week two before the COVID-19 pandemic altered the season schedule, Hilltop and Antwerp will collide in Archer country on Friday.
Antwerp earned its first win of the season in a 20-17 playoff win at Waynesfield-Goshen before bowing out of the postseason with a 41-13 loss to Leipsic.
Freshman QB Carson Altimus has continued his improvement across the year, tallying 1,201 yards and 12 TD passes for the Archer offense. A balanced receiving corps is led by Jordan Buerkle’s 17 catches for 282 yards and 14 receptions for 224 yards and three scores from Parker Moore. Landyn Hines has caught a team-high 26 passes for 197 yards.
For Hilltop, the 2020 season has been a challenge as the Cadets have been outscored 283-20 this year, including a 41-0 loss in their most recent outing against Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic on Oct. 9.
ANTHONY WAYNE AT NAPOLEON
Two teams expecting to make long playoff runs will instead meet in Napoleon as the Wildcats host Anthony Wayne in a NLL matchup.
For Napoleon (4-3), the Wildcats are coming off a tough 21-20 loss to Oberlin Firelands in the second round of the Division IV playoffs. Anthomy Wayne (4-3) lost to St. Francis in the second round of the Division II playoffs.
Napoleon saw Mikey Chipps return to the lineup and run for 96 yards against the Falcons. Tanner Rubinsten did a great job filling in for Jarrett Gerdeman, as he ran for 122 yards in the loss.
Anthony Wayne threw a costly interception on a halfback pass late in the game in the loss to St. Francis.
The meeting will be the 16th all-time between the two, with Napoleon leading the all-time series 9-6.
WAUSEON AT BRYAN
Though both Wauseon and Bryan had hopes of still competing in the Division IV postseason, the two longtime NWOAL rivals will match up in a league clash at Bryan on Friday in the 98th meeting all-time between the schools.
Wauseon (5-2) enters the contest coming off back-to-back losses to unbeaten Archbold and to defending D-IV state champion Clyde (28-15) in last week’s Region 14 playoff opener.
Connar Penrod continues to pace the Tribe offensively from behind center with 1,712 pass yards and 23 TDs while leading the team in rushing with 289 yards. A trio of talented receivers all have 400 yards or better this season, led by 28 catches for 490 yards and three TDs from Jonas Tester.
Jude Armstrong has 33 catches for 443 yards and 11 TDs while Sam Smith Jr. has proven to be a big-play threat with 438 yards and six TDs on 17 catches.
Isaac Wilson continues to be a force defensively, tallying 71 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and two sacks on the year along with an aggressive Wauseon defense that has nine interceptions on the year from nine different players.
Bryan bowed out against an unbeaten Huron team 44-22 in the second round of the postseason, a result that snapped a three-game win streak.
Running back Korbin Shepard has come on like a freight train in the backfield for the Bears in that stretch, rushing for 435 yards and six TDs in the last four contests.
SWANTON AT EVERGREEN
A team coming off its first win of the season will face a team that is still looking for its first win of the season.
Swanton (1-7) is coming off a 27-13 non-league win last week against Cardinal Stritch.
The Bulldogs tallied 21 points in the second quarter to grab the early lead.
Evergreen (0-8) is coming off a 28-6 loss at Delta in a non-league affair. Payton Boucher passed for 100 yards and ran for 85 in the loss.
The meeting will be the 52nd overall between the two, with Swanton leading 32-19.
VAN BUREN AT PATRICK HENRY
After a 41-6 loss at Hopewell-Loudon in the Division VII playoffs, Patrick Henry (3-5) will host Van Buren in the first meeting between the two schools.
The Patriots had trouble with Hopewell-Loudon quarterback Ashton Bour, who threw for 147 yards and three TDs, plus he ran for 129 yards and three more scores in the playoff win.
Van Buren (5-3) fell to Northwood 43-10 in the second round of the Division VI playoffs.
Devin Thomas returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the only Black Knights touchdown of the game.
8-man
HOLGATE
AT TRI-STATE CRUSADERS
Coming off a 39-20 win at home over Sandusky St. Mary’s, Holgate will welcome in the Tri-State Crusaders of Harlan, Indiana.
The Tigers (4-2) started slow, but came alive late in the second quarter. Holgate took a 20-14 lead at the half and never looked back.
Quarterback Gavyn Kupfersmith was 10-of-21 passing for 205 yards. He also ran for 111 yards and scored three times on the ground.
SANDUSKY ST. MARY CENT. CATH.
AT STRYKER
For the second time in the month of October, Stryker and Sandusky St. Mary’s will get together for an 8-man contest.
The first meeting, played on Oct. 3, was a special one for Stryker, as they won 36-22 for the programs first win since its restart in 2018.
Last week, the Panthers (1-6) suffered a 54-28 loss to Toledo Christian. Stryker gave up all of the Toledo Christian points in the first half.
St. Mary’s (1-5) is coming off a 39-20 loss to Holgate.
In the first meeting between the Panthers, a bad snap by St. Mary’s led to a fumble recovery and score by Stryker during a drive in which St. Mary’s was looking to tie the game.
PANDORA-GILBOA
AT DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S
A pair of teams with altered postseasons will get another chance to suit up Friday at Stadium Park in Delphos as 3-4 Pandora-Gilboa and 2-5 Delphos St. John’s meet.
P-G had its opening-round playoff contest against Cory-Rawson cancelled due to low numbers for the Hornets and bowed out to Mohawk 26-14 in the second round of the D-VII postseason.
For St. John’s, the optimism from snapping a five-game losing streak with a 41-8 first-round win over Hardin Northern was halted when a positive COVID-19 case in the St. John’s program caused the Blue Jays to forfeit their contest with Lima Central Catholic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.