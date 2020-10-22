Two teams expecting to make long playoff runs will instead in Napoleon as the Wildcats host Anthony Wayne in a NLL matchup.
For Napoleon (4-3), the Wildcats are coming off a tough 21-20 loss to Oberlin Firelands in the second round of the Division IV playoffs. Anthomy Wayne (4-3) lost to St. Francis in the second round of the Division II playoffs.
Napoleon saw Mikey Chipps return to the lineup and run for 96 yards against the Falcons. Tanner Rubinsten did a great job filling in for Jarrett Gerdeman, as he ran for 122 yards in the loss.
Anthony Wayne threw a costly interception on a halfback pass late in the game in the loss to St. Francis.
The meeting will be the 16th all-time between the two, with Napoleon leading the all-time series 9-6.
SWANTON AT EVERGREEN
A team coming off its first win of the season will face a team that is still looking for its first win of the season.
Swanton (1-7) is coming off a 27-13 non-league win last week against Cardinal Stritch.
The Bulldogs tallied 21 points in the second quarter to grab the early lead.
Evergreen (0-8) is coming off a 28-6 loss at Delta in a non-league affair. Payton Boucher passed for 100 yards and ran for 85 in the loss.
The meeting will be the 52nd overall between the two, with Swanton leading 32-19.
VAN BUREN AT PATRICK HENRY
After a 41-6 loss at Hopewell-Loudon in the Division VII playoffs, Patrick Henry (3-5) will host Van Buren in the first meeting between the two schools.
The Patriots had trouble with Hopewell-Loudon quarterback Ashton Bour, who threw for 147 yards and three TDs, plus he ran for 129 yards and three more scores in the playoff win.
Van Buren (5-3) fell to Northwood 43-10 in the second round of the Division VI playoffs.
Devin Thomas returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the only Black Knights touchdown of the game.
8-man
HOLGATE AT TRI-STATE CRUSADERS
Coming off a 39-20 win at home over Sandusky St. Mary’s, Holgate will welcome in the Tri-State Crusaders of Harlan, Indiana.
The Tigers (4-2) started slow, but came alive late in the second quarter. Holgate took a 20-14 lead at the half and never looked back.
Quarterback Gavyn Kupfersmith was 10-of-21 passing for 205 yards. He also ran for 111 yards and scored three times on the ground.
SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S AT STRYKER
For the second time in the month of October, Stryker and Sandusky St. Mary’s will get together for an 8-man contest.
The first meeting, played on Oct. 3, was a special one for Stryker, as they won 36-22 for the programs first win since its restart in 2018.
Last week, the Panthers (1-6) suffered a 54-28 loss to Toledo Christian. Stryker gave up all of the Toledo Christian points in the first half.
St. Mary’s (1-5) is coming off a 39-20 loss to Holgate.
In the first meeting between the Panthers, a bad snap by St. Mary’s led to a fumble recovery and score by Stryker during a drive in which St. Mary’s was looking to tie the game.
