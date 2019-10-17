Following a pair of lopsided losses to start the season, Tinora has ripped off five consecutive victories and has turned the heads of the area football scene en route to an unbeaten mark in the Green Meadows Conference at 3-0.
The Rams now are one win away from a possible showdown of league unbeatens at Fairview on Oct. 25 but that win is anything but a given with a frisky 3-4 Hicksville squad set to invade Justin F. Coressel Stadium on Friday.
The first task for the Aces (3-4, 1-2 GMC) will be cracking the code of the Rams’ stingy defense, a unit that hasn’t allowed a point since week four against Wayne Trace and surrenders just 12.4 points per contest.
The most notable performance for the Ram defense came in a 21-0 shutout of powerful Edgerton, stifling the Bulldogs to the tune of just 83 total yards, just 82 rushing yards to 1,000-yard rusher Hunter Prince and three forced turnovers.
“That’s one of the perks of playing young kids,” said Hicksville coach Lucas Smith of Tinora’s improvement through the year. “We both have a lot of young kids. If you can focus on that daily and weekly growth, and they can see that improvement, you can see that difference even if you’re not winning the game on Friday.
“You take some kids that are athletic and you give them some confidence, sometimes they don’t know any better and don’t know they shouldn’t be in that game.”
The return of senior standout Lucas Flory also sparked Tinora in the contest against Edgerton, having missed the five games between Friday’s victory and the season opener against Liberty Center. Flory made his presence known with 11 tackles and two sacks in the triumph and could also provide another punch to the backfield, already highlighted by some outstanding young players.
Sophomore Cole Commisso leads a three-headed rushing attack for the Rams with 432 yards and six scores while sophomore K.P. Delarber adds 386 yards and three TDs and freshman Christian Commisso has 230 yards on 61 totes this season.
“We’ll spend most of our time focusing on their run game and their play action. What they do, they do really well and we need to focus on what we can take away,” explained Smith. “If we can take away A,B,C but they can do D,E,F, well we’ll clap for them and accept it.”
Nolan Schafer, another sophomore, provides an efficient option at QB for the Rams, as the young signal-caller has tallied 768 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Junior Max Grube has emerged as the main receiving threat with 21 receptions for 449 yards and four scores.
On the Hicksville side of things, the Tinora contest marks the third of a three-game gauntlet against the best the Green Meadows Conference has to offer as the Aces dropped a 52-36 shootout with Edgerton on Oct. 4 before falling 46-13 a week ago at Fairview.
Hicksville took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter against Fairview on the road before the Apaches ripped off four straight TDs over the next two periods to seize control of the contest.
The normally high-flying Apaches instead rushed the ball 45 times for 259 yards, including 157 yards and three scores from Riley Lucas. Leading rusher and receiver Mason Commisso (782 rush yards, 10 TDs, 14 catches, 230 yards, 3 TDs) was limited to just 60 total yards and one TD in the loss and will look to get back on track this week.
Kole Wertman will also be looked to in the running game after tallying 268 yards and two TDs on just 26 rushes this season while Landon Turnbull (11 catches, 181 yards, 2 TDs), Braden Langham (9 catches, 121 yards, 1 TD) and Kyler Baird (11 catches, 140 yards) will be targets for QB Jacob Miller (683 yards, 6 TDs).
Commisso leads the Aces’ defense with 83 tackles and three sacks while Langham has tallied 62 tackles and Nic Congleton 52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.