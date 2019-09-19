A pair of teams that stand 1-2 after the non-league portion of their schedules will square off in the opening week of Green Meadows Conference football action Friday night at Tinora when Wayne Trace visits the home of the Rams.
The host Rams come into the league opener with confidence following a 20-7 win over Delta last Friday night.
Despite the fact that Tinora is 1-2, Wayne Trace head coach Mike Speice knows the Rams are still a formidable foe.
“Their record is very deceiving,” noted Speice of the Rams. “They have played some very good football teams in Liberty Center and Wauseon early in the season and then Delta last week.”
Against Delta, Cole Commisso ran for 125 yards to lead the Tinora offense, highlighted by an 86-yard scamper for a score. Max Grube also scored twice for the Rams, once on a 39-yard run with the other a 49-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Schafer.
“We are going to have to be disciplined defensively,” Speice continued. “We are going to have stay in position and do a better job of getting to the ball. It is an area that we must improve in but we need to make sure we get guys there and then do a good job of gang tackling.”
Wayne Trace will look to rebound after falling to rival Crestview 35-20 in week three. The Raiders got their lone win of the season to date in week one, a 28-27 victory over Paulding, before falling to Patrick Henry in week two.
“Watching the tape, we do some good things but we also know that we have to continue to get better,” added the Raider mentor.
The Raiders come into the contest averaging 368 yards of total offense, including an average of 297 passing yards per game.
“Offensively, we have moved the ball for the most part this year,” Speice noted. “We just need to do a little better job of finishing drives and that is an area we have talked about.”
“For us, the key is going to be running the football,” commented Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse. “We want to control the ball and control the clock. Defensively, we are going to need to contain the quarterback and keep him from the big play.”
Limiting mistakes will be a huge key as well to having success on Friday night.
“Taking care of the ball is always important,” commented Speice. “We need to make good decisions offensively and find a way to create some turnovers defensively. Come out and play good, fundamentally sound football. If we do that, we feel we can be very competitive. It will be a good game and Tinora will be ready to go.”
ANTWERP AT FAIRVIEW
A pair of teams who have gotten off to opposite starts will open up Green Meadows Conference play on Friday when Antwerp makes the trip to Fairview.
The Apaches are riding high and on a two-game winning streak following consecutive victories over Paulding (32-0) and Bryan (17-14).
In the win over the Golden Bears, Cade Polter threw for 252 yards and ran for 71 more to lead the Apaches to the victory. Riley Lucas added nine receptions for 103 yards for Fairview while Luke Timbrook ran for 80 yards.
Despite those last two victories, Fairview head coach Doug Rakes knows that the Apaches can be better and has higher expectations for his squad.
“We have the potential to be a really good football team,” commented the Apache mentor. “Right now, penalties and turnovers are limiting our ability to put points on the board. Until we clean those things up, we will continue to be average and get average results.”
Rakes just wants his squad to work on getting better each week.
“Our main focus each week is on improving from the week before and preparing for our opponent,” continued Rakes. “We want to put ourselves in the best position to reach our potential as a team.”
In regards to the Archers, the Apache had coach notes that Antwerp does have athletes at their skill positions and can’t be overlooked.
“They have a nice quarterback,” Rakes commented. “They also have some athleticism at their skill positions. Defensively, we are going to have to be disciplined with our rush lanes and tackle well in space. Offensively, we really need to start picking it up. In order for us to start clicking, we must limit turnovers and penalties.”
Meanwhile, even though his squad is 0-3 on the year, Antwerp head coach Jason Hale knows that the Archers are doing some things positively as well.
“Watching the tape, we do some things really well,” Hale noted. “We are playing some young guys and they are still adjusting to the varsity game and learning what it takes. There are areas that we need to get better and we work on them in practice. We need to become more consistent and play good, solid football for 48 minutes and we haven’t done that yet.”
Antwerp comes into the game looking for its first win of the season. The Archers dropped their season opener to Montpelier (40-26) before falling at Hilltop (50-20). The Blue and White then fell to county rival Paulding 47-12 Friday.
“Fairview has a lot of athletes and will have them all over the field,” Hale continued. “Containing that athleticism will be a challenge but we will come out ready to play. We are going to need to play solid defense and do a good job of tackling, especially in the open field and on that first contact. A key for us will be to force them to put long drives together and not give up the big plays. We are looking forward to the opportunity to play a good football team.”
SANDUSKY ST. MARY CC AT HOLGATE
The Holgate Tigers will try to continue their torrid start in eight-man football as they host 0-2 Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic.
Sandusky SMCC will have had a week to prepare for the Tigers. The Panthers opened the season with a loss to Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 64-19 and to Toledo Christian, 64-47.
The Panthers have an eight-game schedule this season and did not play last week.
Holgate is 3-0, and is rolling up yards and points on defense. The Tigers had 700 yards of offense last week in a 66-44 win over Toledo Christian.
Holgate is 3-0 for the first time since 2001.
