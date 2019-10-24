Week nine of the high school football season brings a matchup of teams that are 2-2 in Green Meadows Conference play as Wayne Trace travels to Edgerton.
The Bulldogs come into the contest at 6-2 overall and are hoping to seize a playoff berth in the Division VII, Region 26 playoffs.
Edgerton currently stands eighth in the region and appears to need a win over the Raiders and a win at Ayersville in week ten to put itself in position to do so.
After starting the season 4-0, the Bulldogs have split their last four games of the season. Edgerton fell to Fairview in week five and followed that up with a win at Hicksville in week six. After dropping a 21-0 decision to Tinora in week seven, the Bulldogs rebounded by shutting out Antwerp last week 46-0.
“They are a very good football team,” commented Raider head coach Mike Speice. “They have some good athletes up front again this year and then you add in a great running back in (Hunter) Prince. It will be a challenge for us.”
Prince, who is over 1,000 rushing yards on the season, is the area’s leading both rushing yards and points scored.
“He is good,” added Speice. “We are going to have to do a good job of staying in our lanes and play fundamentally sound team defense. All 11 guys are going to need to their job.”
Gannon Ripke is also coming off of a three-touchdown game against Antwerp last week.
“They have a lot of athletes capable of making plays,” Speice continued. “Edgerton is a very quality opponents and we know we need to go up there and play well.”
Trevor Speice leads the Raiders in tackles with 80 while also having a pair of interceptions. Kameron Bevis adds 53 tackles with Nate Showalter posting 44 and Drew has recorded 42. Nathan Gerber tops Wayne Trace with three interceptions while Nate Wilhelm paces the red, white and blue with four tackles for a loss and four sacks.
On the other side of the ball, junior quarterback Trevor Speice paces a Raider offense that averages 376 yards per game.
The signal caller has completed 93 of 161 passes for 1,522 yards with 16 touchdowns while also posting 364 rushing yards.
Senior Alex Reinhart tops the Raiders in receptions with 33 for 674 yards and ten scores while Gerber adds 29 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns. Owen Manz also has 24 receptions for 446 yards and four scores.
Kameron Bevis leads the Wayne Trace running game with 396 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
“Offensively, we need to do a good job up front and give ourselves a chance to make plays,” stated the Raider mentor.
Wayne Trace, which is 4-4 overall, is looking to pick up its third win in a row after victories over Ayersville and Dayton Jefferson the past two weeks.
“The weather looks good in the early forecast,” concluded the Raider head coach. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to go up there and play a good football team.”
