The one thing that is true about the NWOAL is no matter what opponent is up next, it will be another challenge.
The league’s reputation as a meat grinder holds true year in and year out with each team throwing their best at every team.
It held true in week six as Patrick Henry (5-1, 2-1 NWOAL) battled to a 27-14 victory over Evergreen and things don’t get any easier in week seven as Bryan (2-4, 2-1 NWOAL) comes to town after a 33-0 victory over Delta.
Grant Redhead earned his 100th victory of his career with the win over Delta. Redhead earned 82 wins while in Florida at South Fort Myers High School.
“Bryan is a very dangerous football team, they’re much, much better than their record indicates,” explained Patriot coach Bill Inselmann. “They’ve played a very tough schedule.”
In fact, all four of the Golden Bear losses have been relatively close except for Van Wert which was 21 points. Fairview the margin was three, Wauseon was seven and Archbold was two points.
Bryan has continued to improve, especially in the running attack where it posted 199 yards against the Panthers. Austin Dean led with 10 carries for 72 yards and two scores. Quarterback Nate Miller went 11 for 13 for 158 yards and two touchdowns finding Titus Roherer three times for 67 yards in the victory against Delta.
Miller has continued the propel the Bryan offense and limiting him has to be Patrick Henry’s goal according to Inselmann.
“That’s going to be a big challenge for us,” he admitted. “We have to contain him and limit his ability to run. That’s easier said than done when they have athletes at receiver with some great height. It’ll be a big challenge.”
Miller has 74 completions for 958 yards and 10 touchdowns while accumulating 100 rushes for 472 yards and two scores.
Connor Arthur has 26 receptions for 360 yards and six touchdowns while Titus Rohrer has 22 for 372 yards and three touchdowns.
“Anytime you play a spread team the key is tackling in space,” added Inselmann. “We have to stop the big play because our Achilles heel against spread teams is we’ve given up the big pass and we have to try to limit that.”
Meanwhile for Patrick Henry, the offense has thrived on balance and found a way to overcome setbacks and Inselmann believes that has to continue this week as well.
“We’re really going to have to focus on mixing it up offensively,” he said. “Teams are putting a lot of people in the box and attacking us. We have to get rid of the ball quick and really balance teams up.”
TJ Rhamy ran for 104 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings while passing for 128 and a score. Corbin Johnson had five carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns while Kolton Holloway had three receptions for 92 yards and a score.
On the season, Rhamy has 120 carries for 712 yards and eight scores while completing 42 of 76 passes for 951 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Wil Morrow has 71 rushes for 528 yards and seven scores but may miss the game due to injury.
Holloway lads the team in receptions with 24 for 662 yards and eight touchdowns while Clayton Feehan has eight catches for 147 yards and a score.
To defeat Bryan, Inselmann believes there are some major points of emphasis his team will have to address between now and Friday.
“First, line play will be critical along with turnovers,” he mentioned. “But I also think we have to limit our penalties. We’ve had trouble with penalties and that’s something we have to work on. Secondly, we have to limit their big plays on offense.”
The Patriots prevailed in 2018 with a 28-13 victory. The last time the Golden Bears won was the year before in 2017 with a 49-14 blowout.
