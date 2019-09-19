One year ago, Archbold came into its annual contest with Patrick Henry with a 3-0 mark while the reeling Patriots were 0-3.
However, Patrick Henry found itself that night, winning 28-14 and went on to win the NWOAL title with a 7-0 mark, springboarding a run to the state playoffs.
“That game was a stepping stone for us and turned our season around,” said Patriots coach Bill Inselmann. “I think we may have caught them off guard a little bit, but that won’t happen this year. They’re going to be ready for us.”
Conversely, Archbold went the other way, losing three straight games and missed the playoffs. Archbold’s players have not forgotten what happened last year.
“While it was a close game for the most of the contest, they really took it to us,” said Archbold coach David Dominique. “The guys remember what happened. The big thing for us in stopping (quarterback T.J. Rhamy and running back Wil Morrow) is to limit their yardage after contact. We’ve got to bring them down right away.”
Both teams come into this contest at Archbold with 3-0 marks and state ratings in the opening poll as PH is No. 2 in Division VII and Archbold is seventh in D-VI. Both teams like to run the ball, with both their running back and quarterback.
Patriots running back Wil Morrow has ground out 355 yards in three games, with five touchdowns and a 7.1 yards per carry average. Quarterback T.J. Rhamy has garnered 329 yards and four TDs.
Conversely, Archbold back Noah Gomez has collected 306 yards with four TDs and a 7.3 yards per carry average. Quarterback Brandon Taylor has covered 206 yards and had 78 yards last week in a hard-fought 21-7 win at Lake.
However, Gomez was injured and sat out the second half against Lake, after getting 51 yards in nine carries in the first half. If Gomez, a speedy back, cannot go, Caleb Hogrefe will take his place as more of a downhill, straight ahead runner. In two quarters of action against Lake, Hogrefe had 86 yards on 15 carries with a TD.
“It was pretty scary last week when Noah went down, but hopefully, it’s not as bad as it first looked,” said Archbold coach David Dominique. “But Caleb did a great job for us in relief. We won’t know if Noah can go, until probably game time.”
Statistically, Archbold has thrown the ball a bit more. Taylor has put it up 49 times, completing 31, for 450 yards and five touchdowns.
While Rhamy has thrown the ball a little less, his yardage per play is higher. Rhamy has completed 21 of 37 tosses for 476 yards (22.7 yards per completion) with five touchdowns and just one interception.
But Patriots coach Bill Inselmann thinks Rhamy will need to throw the ball more this week. In a 33-21 win over Columbus Grove last Friday, PH focused on the run game. Rhamy touched the ball 30 times for 135 yards and two TD’s, while Morrow collected 143 yards on 21 totes. Rhamy did complete two long touchdown passes, though, with a 46-yard toss to Clayton Feehan and a 69-yarder to Kolton Holloway.
“We stuck to the running game as the game wore on last Friday, but we’re going to throw the ball more this week. I think they may load the box on us against the run, so we will need to throw more to open things up.”
The main target for Rhamy thus far is Holloway. He has 12 of the team’s 21 receptions, for 350 yards and four TDs. Holloway, an NWOAL first team selection last year, averages a remarkable 29 yards per catch.
“Holloway is going to catch the ball and get some yards, but the key for us defensively is to keep him in front of us,” Dominique said. “He has a lot of speed and has burned people for long touchdowns by getting behind them. We can’t let him do that.”
Conversely, the Patrick Henry defense will have to win the line of scrimmage up front, or face a long evening.
“Their quarterback is fast, their running back is fast and their receivers are athletic,” Inselmann said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us. We’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Patrick Henry has been very strong against the run, allowing just 89 total yards. The Patriots have surrendered 240 yards per game passing, though the record is skewed a bit by giving up 485 yards against pass-happy Wayne Trace. Just the same, PH has surrendered 129 yards per game passing in their other two games. Thus, getting pressure on Taylor could be a key.
Patrick Henry has had success in this area so far, averaging three quarterback sacks per game. Garrett Schwiebert has three sacks. Morrow and Rhamy; lead the defense with 24 and 21 tackles, respectively. Rhamy has three tackles for loss, thus far.
Special teams could also play a big role in this one. Both teams have punted well, with Archbold’s D.J. Newman punting for a 40.8 yards average and PH’s Rhamy with a 42.6 yard average. But the kicking game could be a big factor.
“A big thing for us could be special teams, we need to get good field position from our kick return team,” Dominique said.
The kicking game is one area that Inselmann is not happy with to this point.
“I don’t like where we are in kicking and we’ll work on it hard again this week, to get better,” Inselmann said.
Dominique agrees with Inselmann that line play will likely be the key to which team comes out on top.
“I expect this one to be close, a four-quarter battle whoever controls the line of scrimmage will win this one,” Dominique said. “We’re going to have to play a good, all-around game. Along with controlling the line, we will need to limit our mistakes.”
Though it’s only week four of 10 regular season games, playoff implications are high with two 3-0 teams. Dominique expects a packed house for this contest.
“There are a lot of points on the line with this game,” Dominique said. “It will be a great atmosphere and we are looking forward to it.”
