After splitting a pair of road games the past couple of weeks, the Paulding Panthers return home for a Northwest Conference battle with Columbus Grove at Keysor Field Friday night.
The Bulldogs make the trip to Paulding County following a disappointing loss to Allen East in week four. Columbus Grove dominated the Mustangs statistically, outgaining Allen East 366-181 in total offense and picking up 18 first downs to the Mustangs’ 11.
However, committing five turnovers in the contest proved costly for Columbus Grove, who outgained Allen East on the ground 220-53.
Quarterback Blake Reynolds is 56 of 114 through the air for 696 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions. He adds 271 yards on the ground over 56 carries.
“We are going to have to do a good job of containing him,” noted Panther head coach Tyler Arend. “We want to make them have to put together long drives and work to earn what they get. To do that, we need to be solid fundamentally on defense and make sure we do a good job of playing our positions and tackle well.”
Columbus Grove come into the game averaging 112 yards a game on the ground while throwing for 174 per contest. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs give up 170 rushing and 155 passing yards per game.
“Being balanced offensively is going to be a key for us,” Arend added. “We want to mix it up but we want to run the effectively. If we are able to do that and become consistent throwing, we feel that is a big key.”
Despite being held to 25 rushing yards by Spencerville’s defense in a 44-20 setback, the combination of running backs Fernando Garcia (383 yards, 3 TDs) and Jacob Deisler (170 yards, 4 TDs in two games) are a potent punch, along with the passing of QB Payton Beckman (39-of-75, 539 yards, 5 TDs).
“We want to be physical up front and so will Columbus Grove,” continued Arend. “Controlling the line of scrimmage is always important as is taking care of the football. Those things are always big parts of games so we know that we need to do a good job in both of those areas.”
The Bulldogs, who were a preseason favorite to win the NWC, opened their season with a 32-18 win over Pandora Gilboa but have dropped consecutive games to Leipsic (28-14), Patrick Henry (33-21) and Allen East since. That trio of teams is a combined 11-1 this year.
Arend knows that Columbus Grove’s record is very deceiving.
“They are a good football team that has played some very good opponents,” added the Panther mentor. “Columbus Grove is probably one of the best one-win teams in the state right now. We know that we will need to come out and play well.”
