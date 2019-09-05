After opening the high school football season with victories, the Patrick Henry Patriots and Wayne Trace Raiders enter week two looking to stay unbeaten.
The Patriots cruised to a 30-0 victory over Lake in the season opener as T.J. Rhamy (5-9, 176) threw for 96 yards and then ran for 71 more on the ground.
More impressive, though, was the effort of the Patrick Henry defense that limited the Flyers to 11 rushing yards and 97 yards of total offense.
“Our defense played a very good game,” stated Patriot head coach Bill Inselmann. “They played well and we want to see what they can do to build on that.”
Coming in to battle the Patriot defense is a Raider offense that totaled 348 yards in a 28-27 win over county rival Paulding on Friday.
Junior quarterback Trevor Speice (6-0, 170) completed 14 of 29 passes for 238 yards in the contest, throwing three touchdowns and running for another.
Inselmann stated that containing Speice is a big key for Patrick Henry.
“It all starts with the quarterback,” commented the Patriot head coach of Speice. “He is very athletic and does a great job of scrambling and keeping plays alive. I am impressed with the way he scrambles and is able to throw the ball on the run accurately. He is tough to bring down.”
Wayne Trace mentor Mike Speice knows that controlling the line of scrimmage is going to be critical for the Raiders.
“Winning the battle up front is always a big key in any game,” noted the Raider head coach. “Giving our backs some time to get through holes and giving Trevor time in the passing game are going to be a big factor. It is an area that we will continue to work on.”
The matchup is the first between the two programs since a two-year stretch in 2015 and 2016, both won by Patrick Henry.
On the other side of the ball, the Patriots are very potent as well offensively and will be a challenge for the Wayne Trace defense.
“They are very good,” commented Speice of Patrick Henry. “Their skill kids are big and athletic. It is a tough place to go play but we will be ready.”
Will Morrow (6-0, 198) ran for 56 yards on 16 carries, including a pair of touchdowns in the win over Lake while Kolton Holloway (6-2, 175) recorded four receptions for 84 yards.
“Our passing game opened things up for us last week,” Inselmann continued. “We were able to get some big plays out of that.”
Two more key areas for both teams will be turnovers and penalties.
“I was pleased in both of those areas,” Inselmann added. “We did a pretty good job in both of those for the most part.”
Meanwhile, the Raider head coach knows that Wayne Trace must be better after committing three turnovers and seven penalties in the opener.
“Our decision making was better as the game went Friday and I think that will be better this week,” added Speice. “Turnovers are always crucial in games so we know that we need to be better at that. Playing disciplined football is something we have discussed.”
“This will be a different test for us,” concluded Inselmann. “Lake was a power football team and Wayne Trace will come in here and challenge us with more of a spread offense. They are capable of spreading the field both vertically and horizontally, so we need to be disciplined and pursue the football. It’s another opportunity for us to work hard this week and try to get better on Friday night.”
“Patrick Henry is a good football team and will be a well-coached football team,” added Speice. “We will need to go up there and play a solid, fundamentally sound game on Friday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.