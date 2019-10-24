Paulding will hit the road in week nine of the high school football season for a long road trip to Hardin County as the Panthers visit Ada.
The Bulldogs, who are 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the Northwest Conference, enter the game as the top ranked team in the NWC offensively but the Bulldogs also rank seventh of eight teams defensively.
Ada paces the conference with 391.4 yards per game offensively as the Bulldogs average 176.3 yards a contest on the ground and 215.1 yards through the air.
Meanwhile, Paulding gives up 343.1 yards a night, allowing 198.6 yards on the ground and 144.5 through the air.
Panther head coach Tyler Arend knows the maroon and white defense will need to play well for 48 minutes on Friday night.
“For us, we want to get back to playing consistent football,” noted the Panther mentor. “We didn’t feel like we played the way we were capable last Friday against Allen East so we want to come out and do a better job this Friday.”
The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Brandon Hull, who has completed 135 of 229 passes for 1,714 yards with 17 touchdowns. Hull also tops Ada with 819 rushing yards on the year, including eight scores.
“He is definitely who their offense revolves around,” Arend said of the athletic Hull. “We need to go in there and be smart and do our jobs collectively.”
Zac Swaney tops the Ada receivers with 44 catches for 629 yards and eight scores while the duo of Phillip Coulson and Will McBride have 26 and 19 receptions, respectively.
“They have been very good offensively this year,” the Panther mentor stated of the Bulldogs. “It will be a challenge to our defense to step up and make plays.”
Meanwhile, the Panther rushing attack will look to exploit a Bulldog defense that has struggled against the run.
Jacob Deisler tops the maroon and white ground game with 786 yards on 101 carries, including nine for touchdowns, while teammate Fernando Garcia adds 521 yards on 108 attempts and seven scores.
“It all starts up front,” Arend said of the Panther offensive line. “They did a good job last week and the backs took advantage by hitting the holes. Those are three of our better players back there so we try to get them the ball as much as possible.”
Panther quarterback Payton Beckman is 53 of 107 passing for 726 yards with six touchdown passes. Caleb Manz is Paulding’s top target with 21 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns.
With two games remaining, the Panthers still are in reach of a .500 season as Paulding is currently 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the NWC.
“This is a big game for us to take another step,” concluded the Panther mentor. “We want to bounce back after last week and put 48 minutes together.”
