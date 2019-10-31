Two teams looking to post at least a .500 season square off in Convoy Friday night as Paulding makes the trip to battle Crestview in Northwest Conference football action.
Both the Panthers and Knights enter the contest at 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the league and Paulding head coach Tyler Arend knows it would be big for his squad to get that fifth win.
“It would be great for our program,” commented Arend. “To get to that .500 season would be a big lift for us and give us a lot of positive energy going into next year. If we are able to do that, it would be our fourth win in our last five games so we would be able to carry that momentum into the offseason.”
Along with that, it would also be a great way to send out a group of eight seniors.
Evan Edwards, Jacob Deisler, Seth Dysinger, Jacob King, Riley Coil, Cole Mabis, Owen Carnahan and Brandon Jackson are all wrapping up their Panther football careers Friday night.
“They have been a tremendous group of seniors for us,” Arend continued. “This group has done a great job of being very good role models for the younger players and of leading the team.”
Paulding doesn’t have to look far to see what it needs to do defensively to contain the Knights. Crestview, like the Panthers, wants to run the ball first and the two squads do a lot of things almost alike offensively.
“We are very similar teams,” added the Panther mentor. “We like to do a lot of the same things up front and both teams will want to establish the running game. To have success defensively, we need to stay in our gaps and do a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Junior Brody Brecht (5-10, 205) leads the Crestview rushing attack with 1,362 yards on the ground over 186 carries, 19 of which have went for touchdowns.
“He is a load,” Arend said of Brecht. “He runs hard and he is very hard to bring down so we need to do a good job of gang tackling and using proper technique. If we don’t, he will make us pay for that.”
Senior quarterback Kaden Short (5-7, 140) adds 475 rushing yards and six scores on the ground for the Knights.
“He is shifty,” noted the Paulding head coach of Short. “He can make you miss so you have to do a good job of containing him.”
The Panthers also bring a 1,000 yard rusher into the contest as senior Jacob Deisler (5-8, 185) has totaled 1,116 yards on 134 carries with touchdowns.
Junior Fernando Garcia (5-7, 165) adds 646 yards on 118 attempts and six scores.
“This is a game that will come down to who does a better job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” Arend concluded. “Turnovers will also play a big part and that is an area that we have done a pretty good job in this year.”
In a game featuring two teams that are very much alike, Arend knows that one or two plays could be the difference.
“There are going to be some key plays in the game and those could be a difference maker,” concluded Arend. “Hopefully, we are able to step up and make those plays in those key moments.”
