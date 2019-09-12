Archbold at Lake
The Bluestreaks improved to 2-0 on the season with a a 34-20 victory over Liberty-Benton and now will focus on 0-2 Lake.
The Flyers lost in successive weeks, first to Patrick Henry 30-0 and then to Northwood, 46-14.
Archbold defeated Lake 23-14 a season ago but while the Flyers made the playoffs, the Bluestreaks were left out in week 11.
Lake has allowed 38 points per game while scoring just seven on average.
Archbold, meanwhile, has limited opponents to 10 points per game while averaging 45. More impressively, the Bluestreak "D" has held teams to 46 yards on the ground and 124 through the air or 3.6 yards per play.
Noah Gomez has 33 carries for 255 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 7.7 yards per carry. Brandon Taylor has 16 runs for 128 yards and two touchdowns or 8.0 per carry while throwing for 313 yards on 22 completions with four touchdowns.
Taylor averages a 71 percent completion rating and 156.5 yards per game.
Antonio Cruz has 13 receptions for 170 yards and four touchdowns while Elijah Zimmerman has caught two balls for 57 yards and a score.
In special teams, DJ Newman is averaging 41.5 on punts while Devin Witte is 10-11 on extra point kicks.
Edon at Hicksville
The Bombers will travel to Hicksville looking for their first win of the season while the Aces look to gain some momentum from a 32-13 victory over Crestview.
Hicksville (1-1) racked up 440 yards of offense against the Knights thanks to 382 yards on the ground.
Mason Commisso carries 12 times for 137 yards and a touchdown while Kole Wertman added 122 yards on six carries and a score and Jacob Miller rushed 10 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Miller also completed two passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Landon Turnbull caught a 66 yard pass from Miller and scored to lead the receiving corps.
On defense, the Aces held the Crestview passing game in check with just 48 yards while giving up 223 on the ground. Wertman and Langham each finished with eight tackles for Hicksville while Commisso and Nic Congleton added five each.
Edon (0-2) struggled with Edgerton in a 44-12 loss.
The Bombers gave up 445 yards of offense while managing just 192.
Chase Reed had 13 receptions for 139 yards receiving for Edon and a touchdown while rushing for 74 yards. Drew Gallehue went 13-31 for 139 yards in the passing attack and a touchdown .
Reed also scored on defense after a fumble by Edgerton's Jaron Cape.
Holgate at Toledo Christian
The Tigers will look to improve to 3-0 on the season after posting a 44-0 shutout against Astabula St. John.
In two games, Holgate has averaged 53 points while allowing a little more than 16 during their 8-man football season.
Next up will be Toledo Christian who is also 2-0 on the season after posting gaudy wins in week one and two.
The Eagles prevailed over Tri-State King's Crusaders 52-30 in the opener and held on for a 64-47 victory over St. Marys Central catholic.
Dakota Ashley ignited the Holgate offense with 93 yards passing and a touchdown while Ethan Altman amassed 94 yards on the ground, caught a 66-yard pass and scored three times.
