DIVISION V
ORRVILLE AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
For the second time, Ottawa-Glandorf and Orrville will square off on the gridiron as the Titans will host the Red Riders in the second round of the Division V playoffs.
The last meeting was a special one for the Titans. A 21-20 victory back in a 2009 regional final sent Ottawa-Glandorf into the state semifinals for the first time in football.
Now, the winner will advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Orrville (3-3) comes in after holding off Fairview Park Fairview in the opening round. The 14th seeded Red Riders were outscored 20-7 in the second half, but were able to win 35-30.
Chris Smith is a standout that does a little bit of everything for Orrville. In the playoff win, he ran for 240 yards and three TDs. Quarterback Cooper Haley added TD passes to Jake Phillips and Ben Crabtree.
Phillips is also a standout on defense, picking off a pair of passes for the Red Riders last week.
The most recognizable name from Orrville’s 2018 D-V state championship team is no longer a part of the program as Marquael Parks was dismissed from the team in September and was arrested on felony charges of receiving stolen property and having weapons under disability. Parks rushed for 5,772 yards and recorded 121 career touchdowns in three seasons.
Orrville won the D-V state title in 2018, beating Liberty Center along the way, and was 11-2 in 2019, falling to Oak Harbor in a regional final.
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1) comes in on a four-game winning streak. The Titans have the third-ranked offense in the WBL, averaging 316.8 yards a game.
Quarterback Jacob Balbaugh runs the show, completing 89-of-142 passes for 1,089 yards with 12 TDs and four interceptions. His top targets are Will Kaufman (340 yards, 5 TDs) and Caleb Kuhlman (318 yards, 3 TDs).
The Titan defense is giving up 308 yards a game. Landon Mormon leads the team with three interceptions.
The winner of the game will meet the Lima Bath/West Salem Northwestern winner in the regional semifinals.
