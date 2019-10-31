One of the best rivalries in Northwest Ohio will be on display as Archbold heads to Wauseon with the winner gaining a piece of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title.
“It’s going to be a big game, it’s already a big game every year,” said Wauseon coach Shawn Moore. “With a league title on the line, it’s going to be a huge game for both teams.”
Both teams enter at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the league.
“The Archbold-Wauseon game is always a big game for both programs no matter when it is on the schedule,” said Archbold coach David Dominique. “But, having this game Week 10 with so many implications on the line has made it bigger. In my mind, this is a great way to end the season and I would like to see it continued for years to come.”
Both teams feature explosive quarterbacks. Wauseon’s Cody Figy set new school records for completions in a season (151) and yards (2,110) with one game to go.
Figy also leads the Indians in rushing yards (341).
“He’s had a great year for us,” Moore said of his senior quarterback. “He’s making all the right reads for the most part throughout the season and has gotten the ball to our guys in space to let them make plays. I expect nothing less this week.”
Just as explosive, the Archbold attack has been humming since moving pieces around. Brandon Taylor started the year at quarterback but moved to receiver, opening the way for DJ Newman, who has completed 65 percent for his passes (82-127) for 1,255 yards with 12 TDs.
Unlike Wauseon, the Bluestreaks have spread the wealth running with the football. Noah Gomez (548 yards, 8 TDs), Newman (487 yards, 7 TDs) and Caleb Hogrefe (459 yards, 10 TDs) lead the ground attack.
Wauseon will have to try to slow down an Archbold team that has scored 38 points and picked up 409 yards of offense a game.
“We’ve played some pretty dynamic offenses this year,” Moore said, in preparing to slow down the Bluestreaks. “They have some weapons and we’ll have to make some adjustments. They’ll have to do the same for us. We’ll have to see once the game gets going what’s working and what’s not.”
The Indians do have a secondary to defend Archbold. Connar Penrod (four) and Noah Tester (three) have combined for seven interceptions and both returned a theft for a score. Isaac Wilson has also return a pick for a score, plus he’s blocked two kicks and a punt.
On offense, Penrod has caught 49 passes for 780 yards and Tester has hauled in 47 for 580.
“Wauseon has a number of playmakers that have shown the ability to make a big play at any moment,” mentioned the Archbold grid boss. “It is very tough to prepare for a team of this caliber, but it does help to have the number of skilled players on our team to try our best to simulate what they are going to do on Friday night.”
This is the final week of the regular season, but the year is not done for either team. Both have advanced to the playoffs, but all attention is on winning the league title.
“This game means a lot to our program and although we have clinched a playoff spot, all focus is on Wauseon,” stated Dominique. “A win for either side not only earns a share of the NWOAL title, but would also give the winning team a high probability of hosting the first round of the playoffs, so there is a lot on the line Friday.”
The series between the two teams is as close as can be. This will be the 65th meeting all-time, with the Indians holding a slim 32-31-1 advantage. Archbold has closed the gap by winning the last two games, snapping a four game winning streak in the series by the Indians.
