LIBERTY CENTER AT SWANTON
Liberty Center (6-0, 3-0 NWOAL) comes off week six in the NWOAL driver’s seat with lots of momentum following a 39-36 victory over Archbold. Week seven will feature Swanton (1-5, 0-3 NWOAL) who fell to Wauseon, 41-14.
The formula isn’t difficult, according to Liberty Center’s coach Casey Mohler, to avoid a trap game against the Bulldogs.
“We need to keep doing what we have been doing, stay focused and get better everyday,” he stated. “We need to play physical on both sides of the ball and execute our assignments. We also need to win the turnover battle.”
Trent Weigel threw for 102 yards and a score to lead Swanton against the Indians as Wauseon held the Bulldogs to just 114 total yards in the game.
Josh Vance had five receptions for 65 yards and a score.
“They spread the field, make you play in space and try to take advantage of their athleticism,” explained Mohler. “Defensively they run to the ball well and put pressure on the offense.”
Maguire Vollmar leads the Tigers with 49 tackles including three sacks while Connor Keller has 42 tackles and three picks. Dylan Matthews has 33 tackles while Aaron Shafer also has three interceptions.
On offense, LC continues to be run heavy behind Zach Bowers with 94 carries for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns while Max Phillips has 81 rushes for 546 yards and six scores. Karter Kern has also chipped in with 47 carries for 380 yards and three trips to the endzone.
Camden Krugh is 38-54 for 849 yards and eight touchdowns to power the Tiger passing game. Trent Murdock leads the receiving corps with 16 receptions for 369 yards and five touchdowns while Keller has caught eight balls for 165 yards and one trip to paydirt.
Liberty Center took down Swanton a year ago 40-14 and are looking to make it three in-a-row against the Bulldogs. Swanton last won in the series in 2016, 28-15, in a 10-2 season.
ARCHBOLD AT DELTA
The Bluestreaks (5-1, 2-1 NWOAL) will look to get back on track after suffering a 39-36 setback to Liberty Center while Delta was shut out by Bryan 33-0.
The Panthers are still looking for their first win of the season, starting 0-6 and 0-3 in the NWOAL so far.
Archbold actually jumped out to a 14-0 lead quickly against the Tigers and later held a 21-7 advantage in the second quarter before LC rallied to lead 25-21 at the half. From that point on, the Tigers never trailed again and continued to pull away until late in the fourth quarter when the Bluestreaks rallied back adding a score with one second left making it 39-36.
On the season, quarterback DJ Newman is 49-76 for 799 yards and eight touchdowns since taking over for Brandon Taylor against Patrick Henry in week four.
Caleb Hogrefe leads the rushing attack with 75 carries for 400 yards and eight TDs while Noah Gomez has 306 yards and four touchdowns. Gomez will miss the Delta game due to injury.
Antonio Cruz has 32 receptions for Archbold for 494 yards and seven scores while Elijah Zimmerman has 16 for 304 yards and three trips to the endzone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.