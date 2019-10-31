LIBERTY CENTER
AT EVERGREEN
Liberty Center has a chance to also earn a piece of the NWOAL football crown with a win at Pifer Field. The Tigers enter 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the league, and have a playoff spot in Division VI Region 23 secure.
Evergreen comes in at 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the league. After starting the season 4-1, the Vikings are looking to snap a four-game losing streak.
Evergreen has played the top half of the league during the skid. The Vikings have dropped games to Patrick Henry (27-14), Wauseon (35-6), Archbold (41-12) and Bryan (42-20).
Both teams are looking to run with the football. Liberty Center does it with a pair of running backs. Zach Bowers has 1,173 yards and 15 scores, while Max Phillips has added 880 yards on the ground with 10 TDs.
Quarterback Camden Krugh has been efficient throwing the football. He’s completed 61 of 102 passes for 1,144 yards with 12 TDs and six interceptions.
Tight end Trent Murdock is his favorite target. Murdock has hauled in 17 passes for 473 yards (27.8 yards per catch) with seven scores. Alex Righi has caught 16 passes for 184 yards and Connor Keller has caught 11 passes for 189 yards.
Quarterback play is also big for the Vikings. Jack Etue leads the team with 1,140 yards and 4 scores on the ground, plus is 56 of 122 passing for 803 yards with eight TDs and six picks.
Jack Krispin is second in rushing with 620 yards, and has caught 22 passes for another 217 yards. Jacob Riggs is the top receiver, catching 20 passes for 408 yards and five touchdowns.
Liberty Center leads the all-time series 37-13 between the two schools and has taken the previous eight games in a row.
DELTA AT PATRICK HENRY
Patrick Henry has once again advanced to the Division VII playoffs, and the Patriots will see what the next week holds for them after closing the regular season at home against winless Delta.
Patrick Henry (6-3, 3-3) comes in after a tough 35-13 loss to rival Liberty Center.
The Patriots come in a little banged up. One constant has been quarterback TJ Rhamy, who has gone for over 1,000 yards running and passing for a second consecutive season. He has 1,080 yards on the ground, plus hit 60 of 119 passes for 1,287 yards with 14 scores.
Wil Morrow, who left last week’s Liberty Center game with an injury, has run for 847 yards this season. The top receiver is Kolton Holloway, one of the best pass catchers in the area. Holloway has caught 30 passes for 824 yards with nine TDs, but has also missed time because of injuries.
Delta is led by junior running back Max Hoffman and sophomore Josh Tresnan-Reighard. Hoffman leads the team with 371 yards and a touchdown, while Bresnan-Reighard has 255 yards rushing and has scored two touchdowns.
This will be the 50th meeting all-time between the two schools, with the Patriots holding a 34-14-1 advantage. Patrick Henry has won the last four games.
SWANTON AT BRYAN
Bryan is looking to close on strong note, and finish even on the season, with a home game Friday against Swanton.
The Bears have won three of their last four games, including a 35-30 upset of Liberty Center.
Dual-threat quarterback Nate Miller leads the Bears, throwing for 1,568 yards and 18 scores, while running for 536 yards and three more scores.
Swanton will have to defend receivers in Connor Arthur (44 catches, 633 yards), Titus Rohrer (26 catches, 444 yards) and Adam Fireovid (23 catches, 244 yards).
The Bulldogs come in 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the NWOAL. Swanton comes in after falling to Archbold, 42-7.
Andrew Thornton leads Swanton with 562 yards passing. Josh Vance is the top target, catching 40 passes for 423 yards.
Bryan leads the all-time series between the two 39-15.
