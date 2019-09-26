EVERGREEN AT DELTA
The Vikings (3-1, 1-0 NWOAL) did just enough to power past Swanton in week four for a 14-10 victory. Evergreen will now battle Delta (0-4, 0-1 NWOAL) who fell to Liberty Center, 55-20 on Friday.
Through four games, the Vikings have averaged 30 points per game while allowing nearly 22.
The duo of Jack Krispin and Jack Etue again led the Evergreen offense against the Bulldogs over 200 yards on the ground. Krispin carried 27 times for 109 yards while Etue ran for 89 and passed for 124 yards while scoring two touchdowns on the ground and passing for two more. Jacob Riggs caught just two receptions for 86 yards but both turned into touchdowns for the Vikings.
Defensively, Evergreen held Swanton to just 18 yards on the ground and 116 through the air thanks to strong performances by Nick Beemer who had six tackles and William Smithmeyer who had five.
Etue leads the team with 680 yards and seven scores on the ground while Krispin has 79 carries for 516 yards and four touchdowns. Riggs leads the team in receptions with seven for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
On defense, Beemer has 29 tackles while Logan York leads the Vikings with two sacks, Krispin has two interceptions and Etue and Joe Mitchey each have one interception.
A bright spot in the game was the Panther special teams which scored two touchdowns. DJ Davis scored the first on a 95 yard return while Blake Schauwecker scored the second on a 32-yard return.
Delta averages a little more than a touchdown per contest while giving up nearly 38 points per game.
Evergreen took the 2018 matchup, 24-2. The Panthers last win in the series came in 2016 when they outlasted the Vikings, 56-21.
SWANTON AT PATRICK HENRY
Both the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1 NWOAL) and the Patriots (3-1, 1-0 NWOAL) will be hungry for a week five victory after heartbreaking losses in week four.
Swanton fell to Evergreen, 14-10 while Patrick Henry came up just short to Archbold, 36-35.
PH had a chance to win or tie the contest after Kolton Holloway caught an 80-yard touchdown pass with 3:05 left in the 36-35 contest. The Patriot coaching staff elected to go for the win and the gamble came up short when the two-point try was denied.
The Patriots posted 458 yards of offense against the Bluestreaks but were hindered by 12 penalties for 114 yards down the stretch.
TJ Rhamy completed seven passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns while running 19 times for 143 and another score. Kolton Holloway was on the receiving end of five of those passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Wil Morrow came up just short reaching the century mark with 91 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
As a team, PH rushed for 245 yards on 35 attempts while holding Archbold to 127 yards on the ground.
The Patriots are averaging more than 37 points per game while holding opponents under 20.
The Bulldogs also were within striking distance of Evergreen trailing just 14-10 at the break but in the second half, neither team could score any points and the game ended at 14-10.
The Patriots shutout the Bulldogs 28-0 a season ago and are looking for two in-a-row in the series after Swanton won the 2017 matchup 23-22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.